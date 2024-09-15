Kai Widdrington breaks silence after Strictly fans express their ‘devastation’ over snub

Star of Strictly Kai Widdrington has broken his silence after fans of the show were gutted to find out he hadn’t been given a celebrity partner this year.

The hit BBC show launched its 2024 series on Saturday (September 14) with the likes of Nick Knowles, Pete Wicks, Toyah Wilcox, and JB Gill finding out who they have been partnered up with.

This year’s lineup consists of nine male and six female celebrities, leaving two male and one female professional without a partner. Lauren Oakley was the only female to not have been assigned a celeb while Carlos Gu and Kai were the men left without.

Despite being a fan favourite, Kai is one of three professionals to not be assigned a celeb partner this year (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Kai Widdrington breaks silence on ‘snub’

After joining the Strictly family in 2021, this is the first time Kai has not been assigned a celebrity. While making the finals with AJ Odudu during his first year, Kai made it to Blackpool in 2023 with Angela Rippon.

During an interview with the Daily Star, Kai spoke out about being benched.

“Everyone wants to get a celebrity. Unfortunately, it wasn’t my time this series,” he told the newspaper.

“Two boys couldn’t have one this series, and sadly I am one of them. Some of us don’t get partners, and that’s the way it is. Let’s see what happens next year. Hopefully, I’ll get one then.

“The lineup of celebs this year is amazing. It is going to be a fantastic series, as it always is. We have been filming a lot of the group routines. There are some amazing ones. We have worked really hard through the summer to get them ready for the series. One of the ones I feature in is very funny,” Kai continued.

Despite making it far last year, Kai was still benched (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘ Still annoyed Kai hasn’t got a partner’

Despite Kai’s positive outlook on the situation, Strictly fans have continued to express their disappointment.

“The fact that Kai has been benched this year is actually upsetting to me. What were they THINKING?!!” one user wrote.

“No partner for Kai this year, well that’s disappointing,” another person shared.

“Still annoyed Kai hasn’t got a partner,” a third remarked.

“Carlos, Kai and Lauren sitting out? Choices,” a fourth shared.

