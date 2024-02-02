Derek Draper funeral: Kate Garraway lays husband to rest today in ‘joyous celebration of a wonderful man’

The funeral of Derek Draper is taking place today (February 2), almost a month after his death at the age of 56.

Derek, the husband of Good Morning Britain favourite Kate Garraway, died on January 3 after a near four-year battle with Covid.

The father of two contracted the virus in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic. Derek passed away in the New Year after suffering a massive heart attack before Christmas.

Ben Shephard arriving at Derek Draper’s funeral (Credit: Splash News)

Derek Draper to be laid to rest in funeral today

It’s been reported that Kate found planning Derek’s funeral “extremely painful”. However, a source close to the GMB host recently claimed that the day itself “will be a joyous celebration of a wonderful man”.

The couple were married for 18 years. And they also shared two children together – daughter Darcey and son William.

The trio will be supported by family, friends and famous faces as they say goodbye to Derek today.

Who will attend Derek’s funeral

Famous faces from the world of politics and entertainment are expected to gather to say their farewells to Derek. This is because, before Covid, he worked as a political lobbyist.

Kate will be supported by her Good Morning Britain co-stars including good friends Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid. The pair were the first to arrive. Piers Morgan and Lorraine Kelly are also expected to be in attendance.

Susanna Reid arriving at the funeral of Derek Draper (Credit: Splash News)

Kate’s bravery hailed

The TV presenter’s strength for the sake of her children following Derek’s death has been praised by those close to her.

Last week, one unnamed insider said: “Kate and Derek’s two children, Darcey and Billy, have, of course, been hit extremely hard. Kate has been stoically trying to hold things together for their sake.”

They then added: “She has been an absolute rock.”

