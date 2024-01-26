Derek Draper’s funeral ‘takes place next Friday’ as Kate Garraway seen for first time since his death

Kate Garraway has been spotted out for the first time since the death of her husband, Derek Draper – ahead of his funeral next week.

Derek sadly passed away earlier this month at the age of 56 after a near four-year-long battle with the effects of Covid-19.

Kate Garraway pictured out for first time since death of husband Derek before his funeral

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Kate was seen out and about for the first time in weeks.

The GMB star was snapped meeting up with a pal in North London. Her outing comes ahead of Derek’s funeral, which is reportedly set to take place next Friday (February 2). It will take place almost a month on from Derek’s death.

Now, details of the funeral have seemingly been revealed.

According to the publication, Kate will be surrounded by family and friends at the service next week.

Funeral of husband of Kate Garraway, Derek, next week

Speaking to the publication, a source said: “It’s been an incredibly emotional few weeks for the whole family.

“Kate and Derek’s two children, Darcey and Billy, have, of course, been hit extremely hard, and Kate has been stoically trying to hold things together for their sake. She has been an absolute rock,” they then continued.

“As anyone who has lost a family member will testify, funeral arrangements are extremely time-consuming and painful. But the day itself will be a joyous celebration of a wonderful man,” they then added.

Kate Garraway ‘broken’ following death of husband Derek

Kate’s outing comes not long after her friend revealed that the star was “broken”, and that her pals had created a rota to be with her.

Speaking to Closer magazine, Kate‘s close pal, Clare Nasir, said the star is “devastated” following Derek’s passing.

Claire continued, saying: “She’s devastated. She’s broken. She’s going from moments of real reflectiveness to moments where she’s just crying because she’s been fighting for the right for Derek to live for four years now.”

Claire then said that Kate is “exhausted”. “When I was with her she’d had very little sleep. She’d been at Derek’s bedside night and day while trying to care for her family. What do you do? What do you say? There’s no light for her at the moment, just grief and absolute sadness.”

