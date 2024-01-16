Kate Garraway ‘broken as her friends create a rota to be with her after husband Derek’s death’

Kate Garraway’s pals have reportedly made a rota to spend time with her following the death of her husband, Derek.

Derek sadly passed away earlier this month at the age of 56 following a near-four-year battle with Covid.

Kate and Derek tied the knot in 2005 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway ‘broken’ following death of husband Derek

Speaking to Closer magazine, Kate‘s close pal, Clare Nasir, has revealed that the GMB star is “devastated” following Derek’s passing.

Speaking to the publication, she said: “She’s devastated. She’s broken. She’s going from moments of real reflectiveness to moments where she’s just crying because she’s been fighting for the right for Derek to live for four years now.”

She then continued, saying it was a “heck of a long journey” for Kate. She added that her pal didn’t give up “fighting” until the end.

“She’s exhausted. When I was with her she’d had very little sleep. She’d been at Derek’s bedside night and day while trying to care for her family. What do you do? What do you say? There’s no light for her at the moment, just grief and absolute sadness.”

Kate is ‘broken’ (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway pals make a rota to be with her after death of husband Derek

Clare was keen for fans to know that the ITV star is being looked after well by her friends and family.

“We’re tag-teaming, my friends and I are on a rota to be with her. The other weekend there was a lot of making tea and cooking. We managed to play a couple of little games with the kids to add a little light. Kate waxed and waned – it’s just so sad to see. She’s broken. It’s so hard. Nobody is prepared for this situation. You don’t expect this kind of trauma – it’s not something you can prepare for. So it’s just basically following your heart and really being very sensitive to the needs of Kate and the kids,” she then added.

Clare then added that a “bit of light” for Kate would be “great”.

The 53-year-old then went on to praise Derek, branding him an “incredible father” and an “amazing husband”.

Kate may be forced to sell the family home (Credit: ITV)

Kate may be forced to sell house

Following her husband’s death, Kate is reportedly now facing the “dreadful” decision of whether or not to sell her £4m home.

With the cost of carers, trips to Mexico for treatment, and the closure of Derek’s business, Kate is reportedly “facing up to the fact” that she may have to put her London home up for sale.

“It is so sad for Kate. Not only has she had to watch her beloved husband suffer for almost four years but her financial worries have never been far away from her thoughts,” a friend told the MailOnline.

“It has cost hundreds of thousands of pounds to look after Derek and do everything she could to get him better but it’s left her struggling. The house is about all she has left financially and she is now facing up to the fact it might have to be sold,” they then claimed.

“It’s where she and Derek were so happy and also where her two children grew up – but bills are bills and they have to be paid. It’s dreadful for Kate.”

Read more: Kate Garraway in ‘bubble of numbness and grief’ following death of husband Derek, Ben Shephard claims

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.