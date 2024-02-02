The funeral of Derek Draper is taking place in London today, at the church where he married Kate Garraway back in 2005.

Derek, a political lobbyist, died on January 3 after a near four-year battle with Covid.

Kate announced his death in the New Year, and has since been “a rock” for their grieving children – Billy and Darcey.

Kate Garraway and their children arrived to say their goodbyes to Derek Draper at his funeral (Credit: Splash News)

Celebrities arrive for funeral of Derek Draper

Today (February 2), Kate will lay Derek to rest in a funeral attended by famous faces from GMB and the world of politics.

Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid were the first to arrive at the Church of St Mary The Virgin in Primrose Hill.

Derek’s coffin was carried by daughter Darcey (Credit: Splash News)

It was the church where Kate and Derek said their “I dos” back in September 2005. The couple were married for 18 years.

Tony and Cherie Blair arrive at Derek Draper’s funeral (Credit: Splash News)

Piers Morgan, Sir Elton John and Tony and Cherie Blair were also in attendance at the church.

Myleene Klass arrived wearing an all-black outfit and dark sunglasses. Ed Balls, Richard Madeley, Charlotte Hawkins and Richard Arnold also cut sombre figures as they arrived at the church.

Order of service for Derek Draper’s funeral (Credit: Splash News)

Guests were also seen holding onto an order of service for the funeral, which featured a picture of Derek on the front.

Richard Madeley arrives at Derek Draper’s funeral (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Garraway arrives

The GMB host was one of the last to arrive at the church. She was accompanied by her children Billy and Darcey.

Kate wore a long black satin skirt, a black roll-neck jumper, a long black coat and strings of pearls around her neck.

Myleene Klass at Derek Draper’s funeral (Credit: Splash News)

Billy looked smart in a suit, while Darcey wore a black coat and matching hat as she arrived. Darcey then acted as pallbearer as she helped to carry her father’s coffin into the church. Kate and Billy followed closely behind.

Fiona Phillips and Martin Frizell arrive at Derek Draper’s funeral (Credit: Splash News)

Derek’s death

Derek died on January 3 after almost four years battling Covid and its after-effects.

Kate and his family were by his side as he slipped away.

Richard Arnold and Charlotte Hawkins at Derek Draper’s funeral (Credit: Splash News)

