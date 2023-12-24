Kate Garraway and kids spending Christmas at Derek Draper’s bedside in hospital

Kate Garraway will spend Christmas at her ailing husband Derek Draper’s bedside with her two children this year.

The presenter, 56, reportedly made plans that she will be celebrating Christmas at home this and even said Derek was in a better position than the last two years. However, Derek then faced a major setback after he suffered from a massive heart attack.

Kate Garraway will spend Christmas at Derek’s bedside

A source told The Sun, that it had been “heartbreaking” for Kate and Derek. “Sadly, his condition remains much the same. The children are aware of the situation and have been by their dad’s bedside as much as possible,” the source said.

Kate Garraway will spend Christmas at her husband Derek Draper’s bedside (Credit: Good Morning Britain)

The source continued: “The whole family is rallying around and trying to stay strong for one another. At Christmas time, this is especially devastating.” This comes after Kate took an indefinite leave as host of Good Morning Britain and Smooth Radio following Derek’s poor health.

Derek Draper will remain in the hospital over Christmas

When Derek was first admitted into the hospital back in 2020 due to COVID-19, he fell into a coma and was even put on a ventilator to save his life. Since then Derek has battled various health problems with the virus, as it caused inflammation kidney failure, and liver and pancreas damage.

Previously Kate has opened up about her fears of losing Derek, as she spoke to Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart Breakfast. She revealed how her husband’s health problems have affected her family as a whole. Jamie asked: “How are the kids feeling, that adjustment must be tricky, especially at their age?”

Kate Garraway revealed her fears of losing Derek

Kate replied: “Well, yeah I think it’s been quite interesting. I think some of what I’ve been writing about in the book (The Strength of Love), is the fact that you have adrenaline, don’t you? When something dramatic happens. I talk about what I think is adrenaline, it’s a bit of a frenemy. On one level it’s fantastic. It gets you through the crisis, and then as time goes on. It’s not great for your own health.”

“Derek himself has been living on a version of adrenaline as well. And the kids have too in their own way. So I think the last year and a half really, has been coming to terms with the fact that we’re not in a ‘one week’ ‘two week’ ‘three month’ drama,” she added.

She continued: “We’re in something ongoing and I think weirdly, that’s how it’s felt for everybody beyond the pandemic. We still don’t know, just how much better Derek can get, or worse. So really every time he has a rush into the hospital. We’re still in that adrenaline phase of ‘is this the moment where he could be taken from us’. But also, there are so many spikes of progression, that no one’s giving up hope that there isn’t going to be a movement forward. So it’s managing that rollercoaster. Sorry, that wasn’t particularly clear.”

