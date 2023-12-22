Kate Garraway shared Christmas optimism just weeks before Derek’s massive health setback

Kate Garraway shared her optimism that her husband Derek Draper would be at home for Christmas this year, just weeks before his “massive heart attack”.

Derek is currently in hospital, with Kate reportedly at his side 24/7, following a recent heart attack.

Kate Garraway optimistic about husband Derek’s health weeks before heart attack

Speaking on Walt Disney Travel Company’s podcast earlier this year, Kate said: “It is challenging, he’s [Derek] still very, very damaged.”

She added: “He still can’t really move, still can’t really speak, still fed through tubes, and so there’s a long road ahead. But if you compare it to last Christmas or the Christmas before, when he was still in hospital then you can see improvement.”

Kate Garraway shared her plans of celebrating Christmas with husband Derek Draper (Credit: This Morning)

She continued: “It’s just, you just want it to be quicker and faster, of course, like everybody would. But it’s a challenging one – he spent most of last year in the hospital as well for various different things.”

However, Last Monday (December 11) Derek’s health took a turn for the worse after he was left “fighting for his life all over again” – as reported by The Sun.

A source told the tabloid: “Derek suffered a massive heart attack earlier this week which has left him fighting for his life all over again. It was sudden and a shock as he had been doing so well and was in great spirits, looking forward to Christmas at home with the family.”

Kate will be hosting a big do on Christmas

This setback has reportedly been a “huge blow” for the family, although the source mentioned how “incredible” Kate has been throughout it all.

“Kate has been utterly incredible by his side while being an amazing mum to Darcey and Billy. She’s trying to manage their expectations of a family Christmas,” the source added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

A friend of the star, Jenni Falconer, said that Derek “isn’t in a good way”, during her radio show earlier this week.

“Kate’s husband Derek as we all know has been struggling with long-lasting damage since he suffered from COVID and it doesn’t look good at the moment. It doesn’t look like he’s in a good way,” she said.

Before Derek suffered a heart attack, speaking to OK! Kate revealed she would be hosting the big day at her house. “It’s easier for people to come to us, which means they have to suffer my cooking!” she said.

Read more: Kate Garraway’s husband Derek is ‘very poorly’ as her GMB co-stars send their love at a ‘very difficult time’

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.