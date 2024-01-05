Kate Garraway and Derek Draper’s children admitted they ‘always thought’ their dad would recover in ITV documentary

Kate Garraway announced today (Friday, January 6) that her husband and father of their children, Derek Draper, has sadly died after battling the effects of Covid for almost four years.

Derek is survived by Kate and their two children, Darcey and Billy.

Darcey and Billy are Kate and Derek’s kids (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper’s kids

Kate and Derek are parents to two children – Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14.

Darcey was born on March 10, 2006, at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London. Kate was secretly three months pregnant with Darcey during her wedding to Derek in September 2005. Billy, meanwhile, was born on July 28, 2009.

Both Billy and Darcey have appeared on TV before. They’ve appeared on GMB a couple of times in recent years – notably when Kate was on I’m A Celebrity. They spoke about her jungle journey.

Darcey spoke about her dad’s illness in Caring for Derek (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What have Kate Garraway and Derek Draper’s kids said about their dad’s illness?

Darcey and Billy featured in Kate’s documentary, Caring For Derek, which aired on ITV back in 2022.

The documentary followed Derek as he returned home, following a year in the hospital.

Speaking in the documentary, Darcey said: “I’ve not really thought the worst”. She also revealed that she believed that her father would “get better”.

“I’ve always thought he will get better and get back,” she said. “It’s not really scary in the way he looks scary, it’s just scary in the way we might lose him,” she then added.

Derek and Billy shared an emotional moment (Credit: ITV)

Billy speaks out

The couple’s son, Billy, also spoke about his dad’s illness in the documentary. “I really want him back, but I don’t know if he will get better or not,” he said.

The documentary also showed a heartwarming moment between Derek and Billy, when Derek hugged Billy. It was one of the first times he’d been able to move on his own since being in hospital.

Kate previously praised her children, back in 2021. “He’s been out of their life for a year… they are brilliant with him, they seem to instinctively know what he needs,” she said at the time.

“Billy will go over and ask if he can hold his hand and is then aware that it might be too much,” she said.

Darcey returned the favour in 2022, saying some kind words about her parents at the NTA’s. “People were asking saying, ‘Are you proud of your mum?’ Yes – and my dad! Every single time!'” she said.

Read more: Inside Kate Garraway’s romance with husband Derek Draper – fateful first meeting, tying the knot, and plans to renew vows

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know