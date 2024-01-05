Inside Kate Garraway’s romance with husband Derek Draper – fateful first meeting, tying the knot, and plans to renew vows

Kate Garraway announced today (Friday, January 6) the devastating news that her husband, Derek Draper, has passed away.

Derek had been battling the devastating effects of Covid since he contracted the virus back in 2020.

Kate and Derek first met almost 20 years ago (Credit: ITV)

How did Kate Garraway and husband Derek meet?

2004 – First meeting

Kate and Derek had been together for close to 20 years before his heartbreaking death.

The couple first met back in 2004. Derek – who was once a political advisor – was introduced to Kate by then political editor of GMTV, Gloria De Piero.

“We met at the home of Carlo Romano [of GMTV]. He thought we were meeting for a blind date, whereas I didn’t have a clue. We got on really well and chatted through the night. But if I’d have known we were set up I’d have been very reluctant to go along,” she told the Mirror in 2006.

Kate and Derek married in 2005 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Derek, meanwhile, said: “During dinner I realised how fiercely intelligent she is. She has this way of listening to arguments, undermining them, adding something, and summing up in such a clever, undemanding manner.

“I was ready to settle down by then and it all happened fast, but I was aware that she was 36 and I didn’t want to mess her around because I knew she wanted kids. But it wasn’t all logical — I’d fallen very much in love with her — although we’d already worked out that we have always had the same views about what we wanted a home to be.”

2005 – Tying the knot

The following year, Kate and Derek tied the knot after Derek popped the question during a holiday in Egypt. They married on September 10, 2005, in a ceremony at St Mary The Virgin Church in London’s Primrose Hill

Unbeknownst to the wedding guests, GMB star Kate was three months pregnant with her daughter, Darcey, at the time.

They honeymooned in Egypt.

Kate and Derek had two kids together (Credit: ITV)

2006 – Kate and Derek welcome daughter Darcey

On March 10, 2006, Kate and Derek welcomed their first child together, Darcey Mary Draper. She was born at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London.

2009 – Kate and Derek welcome son Billy

On July 28, 2009, Kate and Derek had a little boy – William Garraway Draper.

Kate revealed that she had suffered from morning sickness at the start of her pregnancy with Billy, and would often be sick during the ad breaks on GMB.

Derek was in hospital for a year (Credit: ITV)

2020 – Derek is hospitalised after contracting Covid

In March 2020, Derek and Kate contracted Covid. However, whilst Kate recovered, Derek’s condition worsened.

In April 2020, he was in intensive care. He was then placed in an induced coma to fight the effects of the virus. Kate revealed that she spoke to him via FaceTime and played music to him while he was in his coma.

Kate and Derek had planned to renew their wedding vows in 2020. However, thanks to Covid and Derek’s condition, they were forced to put these plans on hold.

“We’re going to have a second wedding and Darcey’s going to plan the whole thing,” she told Prima magazine in early 2020.

2021 – Derek returns home

In 2021, a year on from being hospitalised, Derek was allowed to return home. Despite being Covid-free, the virus had “wreaked extraordinary havoc” on his body, Kate said.

Derek’s return home and Kate’s caring for him was shown in her ITV documentary, Caring for Derek.

Kate Garraway and husband Derek were set to renew their vows in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

2022 – Kate on finding ‘new ways’ to form a bond

In 2022, Kate opened up about her marriage to Derek had changed following his illness.

“In many ways, we’re still learning how we are as man and wife, as so much has changed. It’s the same for the children – they’re having to relearn the experience of being with their dad,” she told Good Housekeeping.

“And, of course, the biggest learning is for poor Derek.”

2023 – Kate spends Christmas at Derek’s bedside after heart attack

In December 2023, Kate cancelled all work following news that Derek had suffered a “massive” heart attack.

She has previously expressed hopes that he’d be able to spend Christmas at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

2024 – Kate announces Derek has died

Earlier today (Friday, January 5), Kate took to Instagram to announce the sad news that Derek had passed away.

“I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away,” she captioned a picture of Derek. She then said that Derek had been surrounded by family when he passed. She thanked the medical teams who had helped him.

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

