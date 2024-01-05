Susanna Reid and Elton John lead tributes after death of Kate Garraway’s husband Derek: ‘Our hearts are with you all’

Kate Garraway has announced that her husband, Derek Draper, has died aged 56.

Tributes from celebrities have poured in following the heartbreaking announcement.

Kate Garraway announces death of husband Derek

Today, Kate announced that Derek has sadly passed away. Derek had been battling the effects of Covid since contracting it back in 2020.

Kate uploaded a picture of Derek to her Instagram this morning.

“I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications,” she wrote.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. I have so much more to say, and of course, I will do so in due course, but for now, I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life,” she then added.

Tributes from celebrities pour in

Celebrities took to the comment section to send their condolences and love to Kate following the heartbreaking news.

“Our whole hearts are with you all,” Kate’s GMB co-star Susanna Reid wrote. “By your side always,” Richard Arnold wrote.

Charlotte Hawkins added: “So desperately sorry Kate, it’s absolutely heartbreaking. So much love to you all.”

“Thinking of Kate and their children at this sad time. Derek Draper was razor sharp, had a good heart, and was really fun. RIP,” regular GMB commentator Kevin Maguire said on Twitter.

“So sorry Kate. You fought so hard. Just incredibly sad. Sending you love,” Lorraine Kelly commented.

“Heartbroken for you and your children Kate. So much love coming your way from so many. may Derek’s star always shine brightest for you,” Zoe Ball wrote.

“So sorry to hear of this news, Kate. Love and thoughts to you and your family,” Elton John added.

Tributes for Derek Draper as Kate Garraway announces his death

More tributes flowed in. “Your love and devotion over these last few years has been inspirational. I am sure there will be so much love that will come your way over the days and weeks ahead and hope it can provide some comfort to you and the children,” Gabby Logan said.

“So sorry Kate. Sending love to all your family,” Ronan Keating then commented. “Sorry to hear this Kate. We send all our love. Thoughts with you all,” Peter Andre said.

Kate’s followers were also amongst those paying tribute. “I’m so sorry Kate. I don’t know how you have held it together for so long to be on TV and radio. You are a warrior and did everything you possibly could for him. He is at peace now,” one said.

“This is awful news Kate, you really have been a rock to Derek and life is just so cruel,” another wrote.

“He fought so well. Sending you, the children and your family and friends my sincere condolences and a million hugs. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers in these coming weeks,” a third said.

