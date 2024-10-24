In the latest Kate Garraway news, she has spoken out about her previous ‘addiction’ to vaping, admitting she “hated” herself for it.

The TV star, 57, opened up about her vaping addiction during GMB on Thursday (October 24). Talking to Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, Kate said she initially swapped cigarettes for e-cigarettes in 2009 following the birth of her son Billy.

But soon enough, Kate was back on the vapes. And it wasn’t until a warning from late husband Derek Draper – who died this year – that gave her the motivation to give the habit up again.

Kate opened up about her addiction (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway news

On GMB, Kate held an e-cigarette live on-air and said: “The last thing I want to do is any way in sanction [vaping], because I don’t. But my experience was, after Billy was born, I did smoke before and I was craving going back to smoking [but] didn’t want to.”

She then went on to recount how she started vaping due to a pal recommending it to her.

Kate said: “I thought it was amazing, because it didn’t smell, at that point you could do it anywhere, it must have been like smoking in the 70s, you didn’t have to stand outside.”

“Everybody said it was better for you, and I did feel much better. I got the nicotine hit,” Kate added.

Kate Garraway was ‘instantly addicted’

Kate revealed she successfully gave it up “completely” before her stint in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle in 2019.

However, her vaping addiction sparked up again last year, during an edition of GMB at the time.

“I think we had some props in here or something ridiculous, and I picked it up and I was instantly addicted, like beyond anything!” Kate said.

She explained: “I couldn’t believe it and it made me realise how, particularly those disposable ones, are so addictive.”

Derek warned Kate about vaping (Credit: ITV)

Kate on Derek’s warning

Kate revealed that it wasn’t until a warning from late husband Derek Draper that gave her the motivation to give up vaping again. This time though, it was for the sake of their children Darcey and Billy.

She said: “I can remember Derek funnily enough saying, when I said, ‘Oh I think this is good,’ because he hated smoking in all forms.”

“He said, ‘It took 200 years to discover tobacco was bad for you, these are going to be bad for you,'” she recalled.

“They’re so easy to do, and they deliver such a hit, so I don’t know that it’s a solution to ban the disposable ones, but they’re everywhere. This is not a sanction. I hated myself for it,” the presenter sadly admitted.

