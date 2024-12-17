GMB host Kate Garraway continues to spark ‘feud’ rumours with Richard Madeley as viewers spot ‘tension’

Fans have been airing their thoughts on GMB hosts Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley today (December 17), commenting on the perceived tension between the pair.

This week, the presenter has been sitting in for Richard’s usual co-presenter, Susanna Reid.

And viewers reckon that all is not well between the pair…

Kate has been a staple on our TV screens since she joined ITV in 1989 (Credit: Good Morning Britain/YouTube)

Kate Garraway criticised for interrupting Richard Madeley on GMB

The presenter came in for some flack today for interrupting Richard and claim to have spotted “obvious” tension between Kate and her co-host.

“Kate Garraway interruption count 6,268,” one viewer wrote on X. “Well done Richard on remaining calm,” wrote another. “Kate talked over him a couple of times there.”

Kate really does get irritated by Richard. So obvious.

“How many times can Kate cut Richard off in mid-sentence?” asked a third. “He starts to speak; she interrupts him.”

“Kate really does get irritated by Richard. So obvious,” said one, spotting tension between the pair.

It’s not the first time tension between the pair has been spotted by viewers. Last month, after one episode, a viewer posted to X: “You can tell Kate is ready to punch Richard straight in the face.”

Another added: “Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway clearly hate each other. It’s ALWAYS like this when they’re on together, so why do producers insist on this pairing?”

Claims online suggest Kate ‘hates’ Richard (Credit: Good Morning Britain/YouTube)

‘Hair envy’

But not everyone was out to get Kate this morning. It seems many also took to social media to compliment the star on her luscious locks!

“Kate Garraway has the most incredible head of hair I think I’ve ever seen,” said one.

Another user commented: “It enchants me. I’ve terrible hair envy.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted ITV for comment.

Kate has sat with Richard twice this week (Credit: Good Morning Britain/YouTube)

Kate has had a tough year

Kate’s had a horrible year following husband’s Derek Draper’s passing. He died in January at the age of 56.

He’d suffered a long battle with Covid-19 and its after-effects since 2020.

In May, Kate celebrated her 57th birthday – and her first without her husband.

In July, she described her sadness at receiving a polling card in Derek’s name, ahead of the UK general election that took place on the fourth of that month.

Beyond the emotional toll it has put Kate through, Derek’s death left her with mounting financial issues.

The business Kate inherited from Derek reportedly owes close to £1 million. Some have speculated that Kate might have to sell her family home in order to pay off the debts.

Read more: Kate Garraway admits she ‘feels sick’ during harrowing GMB segment: ‘RIP sweet Sara’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.