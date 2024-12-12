Kate Garraway admits she ‘feels sick’ during harrowing GMB segment: ‘RIP sweet Sara’

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway said she felt sick while she spoke about the horrifying murder of 10-year-old girl Sara Sharif.

Be aware that this story contains details some readers may find distressing.

Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza has said Sara was “failed in the starkest terms”.

A court found Sara’s father and stepmother guilty of her murder. The young girl’s story is sobering, and has prompted recommendations from Dame Souza regarding changes to how the state treats suspected abuse victims.

Adding to her woes, Kate recently found herself in financial hot water after the death of her husband, Derek Draper. Reports claim her company, Kate’s Praespero 100 Ltd, is in debt.

Kate Garraway found herself in disbelief while discussing Sara’s story with her guests Kwasi Kwarteng and Jonathan Ashworth today (Credit: Good Morning Britain/YouTube)

Kate Garraway felt sick discussing Sara Sharif on Good Morning Britain today

Good Morning Britain co-host Kate said she felt sick when she and Richard Madeley spoke about the tragic death of 10-year-old girl Sara Sharif.

“It makes you feel sick, doesn’t it?” she said. Richard agreed, and called attention to the fact that similar stories have come up before.

“We’re covering the same story [as on different occasions], only the names are changing,” Richard said. “Let’s go through some of those names, a failing system repeating itself with devastating consequences…”

The pair then highlighted several other children to have suffered similar fates: Peter Connelly (Baby P), Star Hobson and Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

“Obviously, these are only some of the child victims who have lost their lives at the hands of those who were meant to protect them and nourish them,” he went on. “And yet they suffered unimaginable cruelty.

Richard, too, appeared moved by the issues it raised (Credit: Good Morning Britain/YouTube)

“It is the most heartbreaking story and yet, as we just said, we keep returning to it. What are we doing wrong?”

Jonathan Ashworth MP also appeared on today’s show. He agreed with Kate, saying it makes him “absolutely sick to my stomach”.

“As you run through the stories of so many beautiful children whose lives have so cruelly, so evilly been taken away from them,” he added, “it makes me absolutely incandescent with rage as well”.

Viewers also shared their heartbreak on X. One person said: “Too many children are subjected to horrific lives. It MUST stop.”

Another wrote: “How many more children have to die before the system is changed? RIP now sweet Sara.”

What happened to Sara Sharif?

Sara died on August 8 in 2023 at her home in Woking, Surrey. Soon after her death, her father Urfan Sharif confessed over the phone from Pakistan, to which he had fled.

Richard and Kate expressed heartbreak on GMB (Credit: Good Morning Britain/YouTube)

“I’ve killed my daughter,” he said, according to reports. “I legally punished her, and she died.”

Two days after Sara died, her body was recovered, and found to have numerous injuries, including more than 20 broken bones.

Her father left a note under her pillow, which read: “Love you Sara. Whoever see this note it’s me Urfan Sharif who killed my daughter by beating. I am running away because I am scared but I promise that I will hand over myself and take punishment.”

A court has found Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, 43, and stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, guilty of murdering Sara.

The court found her uncle Faisal Malik, 29, guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child. The trio will receive their sentences on Tuesday next week (December 17).

Police say she suffered “brutal abuse” and “unspeakable violence” at the hands of her family members.

Her mother, Olga Sharif, has paid tribute to her 10-year-old daughter, saying she will “always be in our hearts”. She added: “Love you, princess.”

Speaking to the BBC, Sara’s teacher called her a “cheerful little soul” who would “sing to anyone who would listen”.

Read more: Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid reveals she will be off-screen for two weeks major shake-up

Is there anything you’d like to share? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.