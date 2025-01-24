GMB host Kate Garraway share fears for co-star amid ‘threat to life’ weather warning as viewers furious

Kate Garraway updated GMB viewers with the latest on the impact of Storm Eowyn, a severe storm causing destruction across the UK, on the show this morning (January 24).

During the segment, Kate and co-star Adil Ray corresponded with a string of ITV presenters deployed across the UK, to discuss the rare red weather warning impacting parts of the British Isles.

Laura Tobin kept GMB viewers up to date with the latest weather news (Credit: GMB / ITV)

Kate Garraway shares Storm Eowyn update on GMB

Unfortunately, viewers weren’t pleased with the channel’s attempts to keep them in the loop with the ongoing weather disruption. In fact, they have been left furious with the broadcasters for potentially putting their presenters in harm’s way.

Several viewers took to social media to share their concern. One penned: “How irresponsible! You do not need to be outside to show us how bad the weather is. GET INSIDE.”

Another quipped: “Don’t go outside, there’s a danger to life’…unless you’re a reporter in which case GMB will make you stand outside.”

A third added: “What poor reporters have to stand out in the wind and rain to verify [Laura Tobin’s] forecast while she presents from a nice warm studio?”

Four presenters were on out location despite the weather warning (Credit: GMB / ITV)

GMB viewers fume over show putting reporters in ‘danger’

Another commented that due to the severity of the weather, it wasn’t necessary for reporters to be on location. They claimed that, instead, they should be discussing what is going on in the safety of a studio.

“Get those reporters inside. We are not stupid – we can see how windy it is without putting your reporters in danger,” wrote one.

Another slammed the broadcaster, stating: “Storm Eowyn is battering Ireland. Red warnings are out meaning a danger to life and GMB have got five or six reporters out in the thick of it just to show us what a storm looks like incase we didn’t know.”

“This storm is a threat to life. So let’s send a reporter to stand 10 yards away from the sea. I’ll never understand that,” said another.

‘It could be the biggest storm seen for a century’

Despite the irony of the situation, Kate updated viewers: “People are being urged to stay at home today as storm Eowyn hits the UK. Bringing potentially life-threatening winds with it.”

Adil added: “It could be the biggest storm seen for a century in parts of the British Isles with winds of 100mph forecast and a serious risk to life in parts of Scotland and Ireland.”

Kate also assured those tuning in of the reporters safety, stating: “We are trying to make sure we stay within the rules and keep safe this morning. As you can see, already, just how much they are being blown about.”

Meanwhile, three out of four reporters could be seen on location being battered by winds. Reporter Nick Dixon even appeared to be just yards away from the sea, with Kate urging him to stay safe.

