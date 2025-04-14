Kate Garraway in hospital dash after teenage son Billy suffers ‘really bad’ injury

TV star Kate Garraway rushed herself to hospital after her teenage son suffered an awful injury.

The 57-year-old presenter, who currently hosts Good Morning Britain, stepped in for Lorraine Kelly this morning (April 14) on her self-titled show for the first time in 11 years.

Kate previously stood in for Lorraine during the holidays until 2014 before becoming a regular at GMB.

How old is Kate Garraway’s son?

During Monday’s show, Doctor Hilary Jones appeared on the breakfast programme to discuss healthy Easter egg options. However, before presenting the segment, he asked how Kate’s two children were.

Explaining they’re both “doing well”, Kate explained that Billy, who is 15, is busy with his GCSE exams at the moment.

She continued: “They start really early! In my day, which was O-Levels, it was all June! But now, most of his are over by the end of May.”

However, she informed viewers that Billy “did break his arm two weeks ago, really badly in three places”.

“Unfortunately, it was his left hand… so he can still write,” Kate added.

As for her 18-year-old daughter, Darcey, Kate insisted she is “doing great” while in her first year at uni. She shared she is currently studying law and criminology, stating: “That’s a bit scary, isn’t it. She’s up in Manchester.”

How many kids does Kate Garraway have?

Kate Garraway has two children with her husband, Derek Draper.

In December, Kate’s family had their first Christmas without Derek, who died at age 56 in January 2024 after living with extreme complications from coronavirus.

Speaking to Woman & Home ahead of Chrismtas, Kate said: “You’ve got to try and let things evolve into new memories, and I’m going to be led by them. It will be our first Christmas without Derek, but to be honest, the last four or five Christmases have been challenging, although we’ve also had the joy of having Derek there with us,” she continued.

“I hope I won’t be blubbing all day, but I’m sure there will be emotional moments. However, I want it to be fun and happy for Darcey and Billy because it’s been a tough few years for them. Maybe they’ll think, ‘At least Dad’s out of pain’.”

