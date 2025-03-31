The 2025 series of the Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer continued last night (March 30), with Kate Garraway crowned Star Baker.

GMB favourite Kate was up against actress, writer and director Gbemisola Ikumelo, comedian Phil Wang and actress, writer and comedian Sophie Willan.

TV presenter Kate impressed judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith’s replacement Caroline Waldegrave, but viewers at home didn’t feel the same…

Kate Garraway was surprised to get a Hollywood handshake and Star Baker (Credit: Channel 4)

Kate Garraway wins Star Baker on the Great Celebrity Bake Off

The GMB star impressed Paul and Caroline with her first bake – chai-flavoured mini loaf cakes. Paul was so impressed with the tasty-looking bakes that he offered a Hollywood handshake.

However, the next round didn’t go quite as well… For the technical challenge, Kate and the gang were tasked with making a tear and share tray of chilli cheese buns. Sadly for Kate, hers didn’t rise and then didn’t have long enough in the oven. As a result, they were raw and she finished in last place.

Her comments for the showstopper bake were also on the negative side. Kate made choux buns filled with chocolate creme patissiere. However, both Caroline and Paul noted that the filling was very difficult to find.

Despite only doing well in one out of the three challenges, Kate was named Star Baker. And, as a result, opinion online was divided.

‘Kate shouldn’t have won!’

Complaints flooded the Bake Off hashtag.

One said: “Kate shouldn’t have won, Gbemisola was much better!” A second agreed and said: “Gbemisola was ROBBED. Kate didn’t even bake her rolls properly!”

A third commented: “Seemed to be fixed for her to win!” “I predicted Kate would win even before any baking had started. Complete fix,” declared another.

“How did she win?!” another asked. “How the hell did Kate Garraway win the apron and the title?” another asked.

Paul Hollywood loved Kate’s first bake, but her second two appeared to fall a little flat (Credit: Channel 4)

Paul Hollywood doubles down on Kate’s Star Baker win

However, others rallied behind Kate.

“Star Baker!! Woohoo bloody brilliant,” said one. “You were fabulous,” another then said.

“Congratulations Kate on getting the handshake and the Star Baker on the Celebrity Bake Off 2025. You did absolutely brilliantly,” said another.

Paul Hollywood also doubled down on his decision to award Kate the Star Baker title. “Well done Kate,” he posted, adding a cheeky kiss to his comment.

