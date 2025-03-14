After Prue Leith stepped down from her role, host Alison Hammond has delivered her verdict on her Great Celebrity Bake Off replacement.

Prue, 85, joined Great British Bake Off as a judge in 2017 and has remained on the show ever since. However, it was revealed that she will no longer participate in the celebrity spin-off editions.

As a result, Prue’s longtime friend Caroline Waldegrave has taken over for this year’s Celebrity Stand Up To Cancer show, which starts on Sunday (March 16).

Bake Off star Alison discussed Prue Leith’s replacement this week (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond delivers verdict on Prue Leith Bake Off replacement

During an interview with Woman Magazine, Alison, 50, shared her honest opinions on Caroline after she stepped into Prue’s shoes.

Describing her as “lovely”, Alison insisted Caroline isn’t as “strict as Paul” but “really passionate about baking”.

“She just fitted right in. Most of the jokes went over her head, though,” she added. “Caroline is quite innocent, which I found endearing. She’s a great addition to the Bake Off family.”

Kate urged Alison to not spoil her upcoming Bake Off appearance (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway warns Alison ‘not to ruin’ upcoming episode

Many stars have signed up for this year’s Celebrity Stand Up To Cancer spin-off series, including Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway.

On Friday morning (March 14), two days ahead of the first episode, Alison appeared on GMB and may have accidentally revealed a spoiler.

Kate revealed filming the show “was so much fun”, while GMB’s showbiz reporter Richard Arnold joked about her finishing last.

Teasing her upcoming appearance, Kate hid her embarrassment, stating: “Don’t give it away though.” Alison quickly chimed in and said: “What, that you lost?!” before bursting into laughter.

While Prue Leith may not be judging, Alison burst into laughter when discussing Kate’s baking (Credit: ITV)

Trying to avoid spoiling the episode, Kate, 57, held back on laughing. However, that didn’t stop Alison from spilling more tea during the chaotic interview.

“I think Paul Hollywood has a little soft spot for our Kate,” she said. “Sometimes it would be a hot mess and he’d be like: ‘It’s amazing!’ Are you seeing the same thing I’m seeing?!”

Alison insisted Kate “mesmerised” Paul “to the point where he didn’t know what he was doing”. In response, Kate joked her strategy was to “blind people with enough enthusiasm”.

Who is taking part in Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025? The Great Celebrity Bake Off is back for another spin-off series and the line-up is filled with our favourite stars. Judge Lady Caroline Waldegrave replaces friend Prue Leith as she joins Paul Hollywood for this year’s celebrity special. Admitting she has big shoes to fill, Paul told Channel 4: “Yeah, but following in the footsteps of Dame Mary Berry and Dame Prue Leith, we have a Lady, so she’s played the trump card from the off.” Great Celebrity Bake Off: Adam Buxton is ‘competitive’ Adam Buxton, who is one half of comedy duo Adam and Joe, has signed up. But, will he be any good at baking as he is cracking jokes? He said: “I am competitive, but not very seriously, because I feel I’m unlikely to win.” Model Ellie Goldstein also admitted she is “competitive” and “wants to win”. YouTube star Amelia Dimoldenberg, on the other hand, has also signed herself up, but she can’t imagine going far. “I’d love to be a star baker, but I really can’t see it happening,” she explained. Gloria Hunniford ‘likes a challenge’ Iconic TV and radio presenter Gloria Hunniford is also among the star-studded line-up who said she has “never baked”. Comedian Jamil Maddix admitted one of the reasons he signed himself up was to raise money for charity. Fellow comedian Jim Howick is also up for the challenge, admitting he has a “new-found respect for bakers”. Great Celebrity Bake Off: Kate Garraway ‘enthusiastic’ baking style GMB host Kate Garraway is ready to show off her baking expertise. When asked to sum up her skills, she said it is “enthusiastic”. Also on the line-up is Roman Kemp, who revealed his favourite baked good is “Bakewell tart”. Sarah Beeny too, despite admitting she is “too impatient to be a foodie”. Many other familiar faces will also be raising money for charity, including Tommy Tiernan, Stuart Douglas, Sophie Willan, Chris and Rosie Ramsey, Phil Wang, Maxine Peake, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Rebecca Lucy Taylor.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer starts this Sunday, March 16 on Channel 4 at 7.40pm.

