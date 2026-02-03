‘Not welcome!’ Celebrity Traitors rule that isolates many stars from being able to take part

Celebrity Traitors series two will be filming soon, but it appears not every star out there even has the opportunity to take part on the show.

Right now, the exact line-up is unknown, but there are quite a lot of rumours and reports. And if they are true, then this could be a huge year for Celebrity Traitors.

However, there is reportedly one group of famous faces that can’t take part on the show – reality TV stars.

Can reality stars take part on Celebrity Traitors?

While there has only been one series of Celebrity Traitors so far in the UK, no reality stars were part of that. And it seems this may be because the BBC have actually made the conscious point of not allowing them on the show.

According to Goss.ie, Geordie Shore star, Charlotte Crosby recently revealed to The Sun that she would be thrilled to take part in the show – but that she can’t do so.

She explained: “I would love to do that. But you do know they have a no reality rule. That is a genuine fact.

“My agent is on the line and he will confirm. They take no reality TV stars. A lot of shows have this rule.”

Up until recently, I’m A Celebrity also had not had any reality TV stars. But that slowly began changing, with ITV getting more influencers and social media stars to join the line-up too. This proved extremely popular as Angry Ginge took home the crown last year.

Charlotte added: “I’m A Celebrity used to have this rule. But it gets to the point where they have obviously run out of big names, so they have to start delving into reality.”

She added that she believes BBC will keep the rule for a few series’. But then they will “break the mould” adding that she will “be there” whenever they allow.

However, it appears the UK version is the only one to follow this rule. Currently, in the US Celebrity Traitors, our very own Love Island star, Maura Higgins, is impressing everyone. And is even creating some romance rumours with another reality TV star…

Who will be in the next series?

While it has not been confirmed, the line-up for series two of Celebrity Traitors has got a lot of people talking already.

After the successful first run with the iconic Alan Carr taking home the win, it is no surprise that bosses would be scrambling to find huge stars to appear on the show.

So far, the likes of This Morning’s very own Alison Hammond is expected to take place, alongside ex-EastEnders star, Danny Dyer.

After having to cancel appearing on the show last year, reports suggest that Daisy May Cooper could feature. And one of the most recent reports suggest Cheryl could be set to make her huge TV comeback by appearing on the show.

