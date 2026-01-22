New man? Maura Higgins fuels speculation she’s dating The Traitors US co-star Rob Rausch, and fans are here for it

Maura Higgins has been taking America by storm on The Traitors US, but it seems all eyes have yet again turned to her dating life.

Recently, TV star, Maura, who rose to fame after appearing on the UK Love Island, has been on the American version of the hit BBC show. Fans from the UK have been desperate to see her be her iconic self, and despite it not airing on our screens, they can still watch it.

Alongside 35-year-old Maura, Love Island US star 27-year-old Rob Rausch, is also appearing on the show. And their insane chemistry has not gone missed by fans. In a huge turn of events, Maura has finally acknowledged the rumours. But actually only added to them.

Maura didn’t deny the rumours (Credit: YouTube)

Is Maura Higgins dating Traitors co-star Rob Rausch?

UK fans have been invested in Maura’s eventful love life for quite some time. She has been linked to several huge celebrities over the years, most recently, she suddenly split from Pete Wicks. And her shock kiss with McFly’s Danny Jones.

But now, with Maura on another TV show, fans are already wanting her to couple up with Rob. And it’s not like they have just met. When Rob appeared on Love Island USA, Maura was actually the host of the after-show, Aftersun. So, when they realised they were together on The Traitors, both were thrilled to have someone they knew.

However, over the last few episodes, the pair of them have seemed to get even closer. Fans have noticed how they always pick to be in a team with each other for the challenges – where Rob has lifted her up quite a few times. And not only that, but he also seems to shut everyone down when anyone suspects she could be a Traitor (even though he is!).

Appearing on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Maura finally acknowledged the romance rumours. But she chose her words very carefully.

Andy asked her: “The internet wants you and Rob to get together, and?”

Maura confirmed she had seen the comments. She said: “Yeah, I know. There are a lot of videos on TikTok at the moment.”

But Andy wanted more than that, so he pressed her for her opinions on the whole thing.

Taken aback, Maura decided to add fuel to the flames, and encouraged everyone to watch the next few episodes.

She told him: “I mean. You will have to watch the show, to see if that happens.”

Gasps were immediately heard throughout the studio, as Maura merely smiled, and didn’t give anything else away.

Rob has been defending Maura on the show (Credit: Peacock / YouTube)

Fans desperate for Rob and Maura to be together

So, while she may not have outright confirmed she and Rob are dating, Maura definitely didn’t seem to deny it.

This isn’t the only time she has hinted there may be more between them.

While doing a social media video for Page Six, Maura was asked which of her Traitors co-stars would she bring to the hideaway – a place for romance on Love Island.

She told them: “Emm. I would probably say Rob. We’re both from Love Island!”

Fans are clearly obsessed with the pair, and many are definitely wanting to see what could happen between them.

One wrote: “We love Rob and we love Maura. So, we love Maura and Rob together.”

Another commented: “So many videos of Maura and Rob. She knew what she was saying.”

“I know Maura was probably just playing up to it because everyone is asking, but I would really love them to get together,” a third penned.

A fourth wrote: “Maura really is that girl. She has been an icon since Love Island and still is. She’s going to go far.”

One wrote on TikTok: “Okay but when are Maura and Rob going to confirm their relationship? They are adorable around each other.”

So, with a new episode of The Traitors US airing tonight (January 22), could we see more things develop between Maura and Rob? We hope so!

Read more: Maura Higgins opens up about overcoming her fears in I’m A Celeb: ‘I was battling with my brain’

What do you think about Maura Higgins on The Traitors? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!