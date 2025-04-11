Celebrity Big Brother eviction odds reveal Mickey Rourke will survive public vote tonight

The first Celebrity Big Brother eviction takes place tonight (April 11) and our exclusive odds have revealed the housemate most likely to be booted out of the famous house.

It’s been a hectic first week in the house, mostly thanks to Mickey Rourke’s antics. He kick started his stint in the house by making a grab at host AJ Odudu. Mickey then upset JoJo Siwa with homophobic comments directed at her. Donna Preston was his next target, with the actor aiming some body-shaming comments her way.

However, despite all of that, he still isn’t favourite to leave tonight.

Mickey Rourke is tipped to stay in the house tonight (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother eviction odds

Tonight’s eviction sees Mickey Rourke, Michael Fabricant and Jack P Shepherd all in the running to be kicked out of the house.

However, Mickey isn’t actually favourite to go. That, erm, honour goes to former MP Michael Fabricant. The experts at Card Player have the politician at odds of 4/6 on to leave.

Mickey is the next likely to be evicted, with odds of 2/1. Coronation Street star Jack, meanwhile, is least likely to leave – despite getting the most nominations from his fellow housemates. The soap star has odds of 5/1 to leave.

Michael Fabricant is favourite to leave (Credit: ITV)

Card Player spokesperson Liam Solomon exclusively told ED!: “Michael Fabricant has emerged as the clear frontrunner for eviction from the Celebrity Big Brother House tonight, with the former Tory politician 4/6 to leave the show in Friday’s episode.”

Speaking about Mickey, he also said: “While Mickey Rourke’s controversial behaviour initially had him tipped for an early exit, public voting may give him a brief reprieve – especially with producers under pressure to act independently following his behaviour in the house so far.

“Jack P Shepherd has kept a relatively low profile, which could work in his favour, but at 5/1 he’s still an outside shot if the public decides to punish apathy over outrage,” he then added.

Bookies seem certain J P Shepherd will stay in the house (Credit: ITV)

Who is in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2025?

A baker’s dozen of stars are in the house this year. Alongside the trio up for eviction, Patsy Palmer, Angellica Bell, JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are also in the house.

Donna Preston, Daley Thompson, Trisha Goddard, Ella Rae Wise, Danny Beard and Chesney Hawkes are also on the lineup.

Who is favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother?

As the celebrities entered the house on Monday night (April 7), Love Island star Chris Hughes was named as the favourite to win.

The market hasn’t shifted during his time in the house, especially after he consoled an upset JoJo Siwa and called out Mickey Rourke’s homophobic language towards her.

What do Celebrity Big Brother contestants win?

Alas, there’s no trophy or prize that comes with winning the Celebrity Big Brother title. However, big-money fees are handed out to the stars when they sign up for the show.

And, should a stint in the house go well, as it is for Chris, the paydays could keep on coming outside of the house.

CBB continues tonight on ITV1 at 9pm.

