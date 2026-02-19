The Britain’s Got Talent stars who’ve sadly died: Diversity star; teenage choirboy; singer murdered by her boyfriend

Every year, Britain’s Got Talent brings extraordinary people into our homes, sharing voices, stories and dreams that stay with us long after the curtain falls. But sadly, some of those unforgettable stars are no longer with us, having sadly died.

Here, as the ITV series returns for season 19, we remember the remarkable contestants who left an indelible mark on BGT and on all of us.

Britain’s Got Talent stars who’ve died: Kerri-Anne Donaldson

The pro dancer auditioned as part of dance troupe Kings and Queens back in 2014. Strictly’s Kai Widdrington and Katya and Neil Jones were also part of the ensemble. They made it to the semi-final stage.

However, in June 2023, Kerri-Anne took her own life. She was aged 38. Kerri-Anne ended her life days after she was arrested on suspicion of ‘child sex offending’. It was an accusation that she denied.

Letitia Cuney, member of Britain’s Got Talent finalists NSO, has tragically died (Credit: ITV)

Letitia Cuney

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Letitia Cuney died in a horrific car crash earlier this year. She was 53 years old.

Letitia, who starred in the ITV show in 2024, was killed alongside her partner Cheryl Pierre. The “kind-hearted” mum-of-one was a member of the choir NSO, which reached the Britain’s Got Talent final in 2024. Simon Cowell was particularly taken by the singing group, despite them not going on to win.

Her family said in a statement: “She was completely selfless and dedicated her life to her children, always putting them first and doing everything she could to give them the best life possible.”

Chantel was 28 when she auditioned for BGT (Credit: Facebook)

Chantel Bellew

Chantel Bellew, who was a contestant in 2019, took her own life weeks after her 34th birthday, back in June 2025.

Her devastated mum Jill Dawson shared the struggles her daughter faced when her career stumbled during lockdown. She described her as a “ray of sunshine” and the “brightest star in the sky”.

She added: “Chantel did the celebrity cruises all over the world and was also teaching dance but it came to an end during lockdown. It affected all the performers. There was a decline in her just before lockdown but it got much worse during lockdown.”

The pair appeared on BGT in 2020 (Credit: YouTube)

Britain’s Got Talent stars who’ve died: Dave Betton

Singer Dave Betton, who appeared on the ITV show back in 2020 along with his son Dean, died at the end of last year. He was 82 and died of sepsis.

Alongside photos of Dave over the years, Dean wrote in the caption: “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I have to let you all know that the legend that is Dave Betton sadly passed away after a very brief illness in the early hours of Wednesday morning surrounded by his loved ones.

“Myself, my brother Darren, our wives, his grandsons and granddaughters, great grandsons and great granddaughters, extended family and all his friends will miss him dearly and he will leave us with a huge void to fill.”

Paula Moulton

Paula appeared on the show in 2012 as part of dance troupe Strictly Wheels, performing with friend Gary Lyness. She had contracted MRSA in hospital with pneumonia, which left her with damage her pelvis, lower spine, femur and hips.

The pair reached the semi-finals with their version of Alicia Keys’ Empire State of Mind. And, in 2016, they competed for Para Dance Sport Team GB. S

Sadly, in June 2023, Paula died unexpectedly in hospital at the age of 52. “Paula always focused on the positive things in life, her disability was never a barrier,” said Gary in tribute to his dance partner. “She should be remembered for all the positivity she brought into the many lives she touched. Her passing will leave a huge hole in my personal and dance life and so many others in the wheelchair dance community.”

Britain’s Got Talent stars who’ve died: Antonio ‘Popeye’ Francis

BGT 2011 semi-finalist Antonio ‘Popeye’ Francis died at the age of 54 in 2018 after suffering a stroke, his family said.

His routine involved him popping his bulging eyeballs out in time with musical beats. His son told The Sun: “A family friend found him in his room on the floor unconscious where he had a stroke. What’s crazy is he was there for at least six days. So he’d survived for at least six days before we got him into the hospital and for the first two days he was breathing by himself.”

He explained that his father died the following morning.

Oran died in a car crash at age 18 (Credit: ITV)

Oran McConville

Teenager Oran died in a car crash at age 18 back in April 2025. He appeared on the talent show back in 2017 when his school choir from St Patrick’s Primary School reached the semi-finals. During their audition, they impressed the panel of judges with their cover of Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know.

According to reports, Oran was in the front passenger seat of a grey Volkswagen Golf when the accident took place. He suffered fatal injuries, and the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene of the collision.

David J Watson appeared on Britain’s Got Talent for a record total of 12 times (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent stars who’ve died: David J Watson

Magician David J Watson appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in his iconic gold jacket and Union J trousers a whopping 12 times. He first appeared on the show in 2008 as an impressionist where he cracked viewers up with his impersonations of Tony Blair, William Hague and David Blunkett. But he didn’t make it through to the second round.

David returned two years later and then appeared on every single series up until season 14 in 2020. But before the magician could return to the show for the 13th time, David sadly died at the age of 62 in 2021.

David Walliams paid tribute to the contestant on This Morning saying: “Today, we actually lost a guy called David J Watson. He was a contestant who came back year in year out and he auditioned for the show over 10 times.”

He then continued: “Unfortunately, he passed away, but he was a wonderful eccentric and characters like him are really, I think, the lifeblood of Britain’s Got Talent.”

The Pensionalities star Henry Hall died in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

BGT stars who’ve died: Henry Hall

Henry Hall placed fifth in the competition back in 2017 alongside his friend Malcolm Sykes with their singing act The Pensionalities.

The pair sang to Louis Armstrong’s When You’re Smiling for their final appearance on the show. But two years later in 2019, Henry died at the age of 86.

His obituary read: “In both life and death, Henry definitely did it his way! He died peacefully at home, as he wished, with his family. He lived an extraordinary life and was known to a great many people as H from Cusworths Motorcycles and latterly half of The Pensionalities from Britain’s Got Talent. He was loved by many, forgotten by none and will be greatly missed by all.”

Singer Simone Kerr was tragically murdered by her partner in 2019 (Credit: YouTube)

Simone Kerr murdered by her boyfriend

Simone Kerr showcased her incredible singing skills when she sang with the B Positive Choir on Britain’s Got Talent back in 2018. The nurse had performed in the final after her young son, Kavele, died from complications of sickle cell disease.

But unfortunately in 2019, Simone was tragically murdered at the age of 31 by her boyfriend, Desmond Sylva.

Desmond was said to have called the police on himself following his attack. He told them: “Can I have police please? I’ve just committed a murder. I’m ex-Army and I’ve got lots of mental health issues.”

Britain’s Got Talent star Jack Saunders took his own life in 2019 (Credit: YouTube)

Jack Saunders from Green Force Five

Jack Saunders was a member of the dance troupe Green Force Five. In 2019, the group had made it through to live semi-finals on BGT after impressing the judges. However, the group pulled out of their appearance after it was confirmed that Jack Saunders had taken his own life. He was 25.

Speaking about her son, Jack’s mum said: “We don’t know why he did it, he didn’t leave a note. He did not have depression. People can’t believe Jack is gone. We are the same. I want people to know that this can happen to any family.”

Britain’s Got Talent wasn’t Jack’s first time on TV as he had also appeared on The X Factor with Lauren Platt in 2014 and Got to Dance in 2012 where he reached the finals as part of Unity UK. Jack was also the youngest paid dancer to perform at the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony when he was just 2018.

The ‘Granny Rapper’ sadly died after suffering from a heart attack and kidney failure (Credit: ITV)

BGT deaths: Norma Clarke

Norma Clarke performed on the show in 2007. The star managed to impress the judges after singing Sam the Rapper, which she wrote herself. However, she was eliminated from the competition shortly after making it through to bootcamp.

Norma sadly died in 2019, aged 81, from a heart attack and kidney failure following a long illness. Speaking about her mother’s death, Norma’s daughter Amanda claimed that the rapper wanted to win the show for a new community centre for young people.

Amanda said: “She was just an incredible mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was such a character and many people remembered her for her appearance as a rapper on Britain’s Got Talent.”

She also said: “She entered as she wanted to win the £100,000 prize money to pay for a new community centre for young people on her estate. That’s how she was always thinking of others.”

Diversity star Robert Anker

Robert Anker sadly died after he was involved in a car crash in Canada in 2017. The 27 year old was a member of the dance group Diversity, who won the show back in 2009.

After his death, his cousin Rochelle Hanson wrote: “On 27th July 2017, Robert Anker aged 27 was involved in a fatal car accident in Canada and sadly passed away at the scene.”

She then went on to say: “We are raising funds for his family to be able to cover the costs for their trip to go and arrange his funeral in Canada. We would love to ensure that his family don’t worry or stress about money at this time.”

Britain’s Got Talent star Audrey Leybourne died at the age of 95 (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent stars who’ve died: Audrey Leybourne

Audrey Leybourne auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent back in 2018. She impressed the judges with her rendition of I Wanna Be Loved By You and her cheeky personality won over the hearts of the nation. When Amanda asked Audrey if she was married, she iconically replied: “No, I was in love many, many times… with 22 gentlemen!”

Following her audition, Audrey went on to star in a York pantomime and appeared in two episodes of Carters Get Rich. Audrey sadly died at the age of 95 in December last year. Paying tribute to Audrey, her local vicar Rev Simon Grigg hailed that she was “much loved” by the community.

He said: “It is with deep sadness that we report the death of our much loved friend Audrey Leybourne. She was a remarkable person. A real ‘trouper’ of an actress (starting her career with Sir Donald Wolfit, no less) and a much loved member of St. Paul’s.”

Britain’s Got Talent is on ITV1 Saturdays at 8pm.

