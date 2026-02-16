‘Call 999, do not come in’: Heartbreaking final days of BGT star Kerri-Anne Donaldson, 38, revealed at inquest

An inquest into the death of Britain’s Got Talent star Kerri-Anne Donaldson has heard how she took her own life days after being arrested on suspicion of a ‘sexual offence’.

Kerri-Anne reached the semi-final of BGT back in 2014. She was part of a dance troupe called Kings and Queens. The group also featured Neil and Katya Jones and Kai Widdrington, who would go on to become Strictly Come Dancing pros.

Kerri-Anne (third from left) was part of dance troupe Kings and Queens (Credit: YouTube)

Inquest into death of BGT star Kerri-Anne Donaldson takes place

Today (February 16), an inquest at Winchester Coroner’s Court heard how Kerri-Anne was arrested on June 4, 2023. She was then questioned at a police station over the alleged offence, which she denied.

Her sister Cara told the inquest that, following her release from custody, Kerri-Anne failed to return home. After a missing persons report was opened, she was found in a hotel in Woking, Surrey. She had taken an overdose. Cara said that her sister was taken to hospital on June 6, where she told a doctor she wanted to take her own life. She was later discharged.

Cara spent the evening with her sister at her home and revealed that she was reluctant to leave her alone, saying: “If you do anything, Kerri, that will always be on my shoulders.” She said that her sister joked she wasn’t “going to do that”, so she left.

The following day, June 7, according to the Daily Mail, when Kerri-Anne did not answer the phone, Cara went to her home. She found a note at the top of the stairs which said: “Call 999, do not come in. I am sorry.”

The dancer (second from left) took her own life in 2023, an inquest heard today (Credit: YouTube)

Cause of death revealed

According to The Sun, the inquest found that Kerri-Anne died by hanging.

A post mortem also found she had non-fatal levels of medication in her blood, which were consistent with an overdose.

She was 38 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerri Donaldson (@kerri_annedonaldson)

‘A woman who loved to dance’

Following her death, tributes poured in from the dance community.

Fellow Kings and Queens star Neil Jones posted a tribute and said: “Kerri-Anne Donaldson – remember that name and please never forget it because it belongs to a woman who loved to dance, create and perform, she had the cheekiest laugh and a heart of gold.

“She hated getting in the car with me, but would always listen to my crazy ideas, we shared so many moments and stories and she was always the voice of reason. Kerri you were my friend and like my big sister.”

Joanne Clifton posted: “I have no words… This is just heartbreaking.. truly devastating.” Amy Dowden said: “So shocked and sad. Such a beautiful dancer and kind soul.”

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please call the Samaritans for free on 116123, email [email protected] or visit samaritans.org

