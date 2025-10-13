Singer Dave Betton – who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent – has sadly died aged 82.

Dave starred on the ITV show back in 2020 along with his son Dean, as a singing father-and-son duo.

However, Dave’s heartbroken son has now shared that he died last month from sepsis following a short illness.

The pair appeared on BGT in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent star Dave’s death announced

Dave’s son Dean broke the news of his dad’s death with a Facebook tribute earlier this month.

Alongside photos of Dave over the years, Dean wrote in the caption: “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I have to let you all know that the legend that is Dave Betton sadly passed away after a very brief illness in the early hours of Wednesday morning surrounded by his loved ones.

“Myself, my brother Darren, our wives, his grandsons and granddaughters, great grandsons and great granddaughters, extended family and all his friends will miss him dearly and he will leave us with a huge void to fill.”

Rest easy Pops.

Dean continued: “For those that knew him, he lit up a room wherever he went and everyone instantly fell in love with him.”

He finished off the emotional post and said: “Rest easy Pops and I hope Mum is giving you a big telling off for joining her far too soon. Love you always. From me and your loving Family.”

Fans and friends of Dave soon rushed to the comments section to pay tribute. One person said: “Awww Dean I’m so sorry! Sending my deepest condolences to you ans=d your family, thinking of you all.”

Someone else wrote: “One of the greats RIP.” A third chimed in: “Sending sincere heartfelt condolences to you and all your family.”

The singer died recently, with tributes posted on social media (Credit: ITV)

Dave and Dean on BGT

Singing duo Dave and Dean appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. Prior to this BGT stint, Dave had worked as a performer for more than 50 years.

On the show, Dave and Dean earned a standing ovation for their gorgeous rendition of the song That’s Life by Frank Sinatra.

Judge Simon Cowell was immediately impressed by the pair. He told them: “There are certain days I think what I need is a mug of hot chocolate – and you were that mug of hot chocolate! You made me feel good, I needed that!”

Dave and Dean advanced onto the following round, however failed to reach the semi-finals.

Read more: Concerns for Simon Cowell as Britain’s Got Talent auditions cancelled ‘due to his ill health’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.