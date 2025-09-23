Former Strictly star Brendan Cole has sympathised with pro dancer Amy Dowden after she was paired with Thomas Skinner in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily.

Last Saturday (September 20), the 2025 series of the hit BBC programme announced who this year’s celebs were paired with.

Amy’s pairing with Thomas was met with backlash (Credit: BBC)

Amy Dowden paired with Thomas Skinner

Fan favourite Amy, who had to pull out halfway through last year due to her cancer diagnosis, was partnered with former Apprentice star Thomas Skinner.

Since being announced for the 2025 line-up, Thomas has been recognised as this year’s most controversial celeb. He has been very open about being a Donald Trump fan and has been accused of having “flirtations” with Reform UK.

Last week, he admitted to cheating on his wife weeks after they tied the knot. Thomas claimed it was a one-off. However, the other woman stated that it was a three-month affair.

Amy and Thomas’ pairing was met with immediate backlash last week, with some claiming the BBC had done Amy “dirty”.

In an exclusive interview, Brendan has echoed many of the public’s same opinions…

Brendan Cole slams Strictly contestant Thomas Skinner

Speaking on behalf of Sky Vegas, Brendan told ED!: “I don’t like the pairing of Amy Dowden and Thomas Skinner – I don’t get it.”

“Amy’s always been overly sweet, and I don’t see why you’d put her with someone like him who could come across as irritating with the way he is and his reputation.”

Brendan added: “He needs a partner equally as dominant. It just felt like a strange match – I was surprised by it.”

Brendan also has concerns for Jimmy and Lauren (Credit: BBC)

‘Jimmy didn’t have that extra spark’

In the same interview, former Strictly pro Brendan Cole also expressed concerns for football manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley, who he thinks might “struggle”.

“He’ll probably have some nice moves, but he didn’t look ready for Strictly,” Brendon insisted.

“Lauren is one of the best pros on the show – an incredible dancer – but this competition takes more than just dance. From what I saw, Jimmy didn’t have that extra spark. I hope I’m wrong, because I’d love to see Lauren go far.”

Read more: Complaints pour in over Strictly’s launch show minutes into episode

Do you agree with Brendon Cole and his opinions? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.