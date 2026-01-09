Six characters on the chopping block as Coronation Street confirms death flashforward

Hold onto your pint glasses, Corrie fans – a dramatic death flashforward is coming to Weatherfield, and the stakes could not be higher. Producer Kate Brooks has confirmed that one character won’t make it out alive, and a handful of residents are on the potential victim list.

With tension already bubbling across the cobbles, speculation is rife. Here are six of the biggest fan theories about who might meet a grim fate.

Carl’s created a fair few enemies (Credit: ITV)

1. Carl Webster

Carl has burned plenty of bridges lately. Tyrone is still reeling from the hit-and-run Carl orchestrated, while Kevin can’t stand being around his scheming half-brother after Carl tried to make off with Debbie’s money – and even pinned the Corriedale crash on her.

Fans aren’t holding back either. With Abi discovering Carl’s affair with James Bailey, she joins the growing list of characters who might want him gone. One viewer guessed: “If it’s Carl who gets murdered, the five suspects are Kevin, Abi, Ronnie, Tracy and Tyrone.”

2. Theo

Theo’s secrets weigh heavily on him. Only Billy Mayhew knows the truth about his abuse of Todd, and while the minibus crash may have hidden those sins for now, Soapland has a habit of letting secrets slip.

One fan predicts the reckoning could be brutal: “I can see Theo getting the fatal push down the stairs by Todd when he reveals what he did to Billy.” Others suggest Todd, Summer, Bernie, Gary and George could be involved if Theo meets his end.

Megan’s secretly dating Will (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street flashforward 3. Megan Walsh

Megan has been treading dangerous waters with her grooming of teen Will Driscoll – not knowing he has a violent streak and a protective family member in Maggie. Will her own recklessness finally catch up with her?

As one fan speculated: “If it’s Megan, the suspects are Ben, Eva, Will, Lauren and Maggie.”

4. Kevin Webster

It’s been a rough ride for Kevin. After losing Abi to Carl and watching his half-brother’s dodgy dealings wreak havoc, he’s had enough. Could Carl take matters into his own hands and eliminate the competition entirely?

A fan warned: “Carl murders Kevin, so he can tighten his grip over Debbie even more.” Could Kev be on the chopping block?

Will things take an even more tragic turn for Summer? (Credit: ITV)

5. Summer Spellman

Summer has suffered tremendous losses, losing three father figures, the latest being Billy Mayhew. Her young life has been filled with heartbreak – could tragedy strike again, this time fatally?

One fan morbidly joked: “Summer would be funny, full family knockout.” It’s grim, but fans aren’t ruling it out.

Coronation Street flashforward 6. Lauren Bolton

Lauren has survived murder whodunnits before – one even claimed her life, before it was revealed she was alive. She’s also been caught up in Joel Deering’s death. Could Lauren finally become a true victim in a third shocking storyline?

A Reddit fan commented: “If Lauren does get murdered for real this time it will bring heartbreak, but I hope she survives and takes care of Frankie forever.”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

