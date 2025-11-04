Marlon Dingle ‘shot dead’ in tonight’s Emmerdale, but the next twist sees fan fury boil over

Emmerdale kicked off the first of its three special standalone episodes tonight, focusing on April Windsor finally opening up to her dad, Marlon Dingle.

What began as an emotional and powerful half hour suddenly swerved into a twist that left viewers frustrated, disappointed and threatening to switch off altogether.

April told Marlon everything in Emmerdale – and then he ‘died’

The episode opened with April visiting Marlon in what became some of the warmest scenes the pair have shared in months. They made hot chocolate, baked a cake and laughed together, allowing April to relax for the first time in a long while.

Marlon sensed she was struggling but gently gave her space to talk when she was ready. For a moment, it felt like the outside world didn’t exist.

But April couldn’t hold her secret any longer. She finally broke down and told Marlon everything – from dealing drugs and falling into debt, to being exploited and ultimately killing a man after hitting him with a bottle.

Marlon was devastated by the scale of what she had been hiding, and vowed to take her straight to the police to get her the help she needed. He promised to protect her, no matter what.

Just as it seemed like April might find a way out of Ray and Celia’s grip, Ray burst into the house. Marlon tried to force him out, but Ray pulled a gun.

Despite April’s desperate pleas, Ray shot Marlon in the chest before fleeing. Marlon told April he loved her and died in her arms.

Big Marlon death twist annoys Emmerdale fans

It was a shocking moment, but then the twist hit. The episode rewound, revealing that none of it had actually happened. The shooting, Marlon’s death and Ray’s intrusion were all imagined by April as she pictured the worst possible outcome of telling her dad the truth.

Terrified she might lose him for real, she chose not to confess and left the house quietly. Pulling up her hood, she walked back into the night, resigned to whatever Ray and Celia have planned for her next.

Viewers at home were furious at the twist. Many felt the storyline had gone “nowhere,” with some calling the imagined sequence “pointless” and “a waste of time.”

One fan said they were “done” with Emmerdale until Christmas, while another branded the episode “pathetic.” Several felt misled by promises of a “shock twist,” believing it amounted to little more than a dream sequence.

However, despite criticism of the twist itself, fans were unanimous in praising Mark Charnock and Amelia Flanagan. Viewers described their performances as “powerful,” “fantastic,” and “incredible,” with many calling Amelia one of the standout talents in the show right now.

