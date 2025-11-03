Emmerdale follow-up: April’s next move revealed after Ray’s terrifying threats

Ray has terrifyingly issued another sinister threat to April in Emmerdale tonight, as he showed her a gun that he isn’t afraid of using.

But after Kyle unknowingly gave her some advice – could April be set to open up to Marlon? Emmerdale spoilers show the pair have a deep chat in a special episode. And many fans are hoping this is the beginning of the end.

However, with so many secrets, will April be able to find the words to confide in her dad? And if she does, how will Ray and Celia react?

April has kept so many secrets (Credit: ITV)

April faced a new threat in Emmerdale

Reliving killing Callum over and over again, April’s thoughts were interrupted by the return of Dylan – who had been beaten up for going against Ray.

But he quickly realised something was off with April. And she refused to tell him the truth – much to Ray’s delight.

Later on, Rat met up with April – bringing along a gun. He pretends that he is the only one she can count on and even gives her a hug. But when he senses she isn’t fully on board, he turned violent again.

Grabbing April, he lost his temper and shows her the gun. Ray threatened to use it next time she goes against him. With his chilling warning playing on April’s mind, she headed to Donna’s grave.

But just as she was about to speak to her mum, Kyle arrived with his football. And then the pair began speaking about missing their mums.

That’s when Kyle said that he knew Cain would always look out for him and mentioned when he killed Al.

This clearly sparked something in April as she headed off to Marlon’s house right as the episode ended.

Will April finally tell Marlon the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Does she tell Marlon about Ray?

And in Emmerdale spoilers for this week, April will take centre-stage in a standalone episode which puts her and Marlon’s relationship under the microscope.

Emmerdale recently announced three standalone episodes. One for April, one for Bear and a third for Robert. These begin this week, with April’s being the first.

While exactly what happens in the episode is being kept strictly hush hush, we do know that April will really consider telling Marlon everything about Ray and Celia.

