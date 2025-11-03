Emmerdale early ITVX release reveals where Dylan has been

*Warning, this article contains Emmerdale spoilers regarding Dylan Penders from tonight’s episode (November 3). The episode has not yet broadcast on-air but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Dylan has been missing from our screens ever since he and April were caught trying to run away with Ray’s money. But as the focus turned to April’s murder secret – there hasn’t been that much attention on Dylan’s whereabouts.

But tonight, he finally appears back in the village. And April doesn’t tell him what has happened while he’s been away…

Paddy has missed Dylan (Credit: ITV)

When did we last see Dylan?

Dylan has been missing ever since he and April tried to do a runner from the village.

Ray had instructed him to get his bag of money from Vinny’s house. And having successfully stolen the money, Dylan told Ray he couldn’t find it.

While they were getting away with it, things changed as Ray played a game of pool with Paddy and Marlon. Both men were talking about how both Dylan and April told them how much they appreciated them.

Putting the clues together, Ray realised they were planning on leaving the village – with his money.

He tracked them down and very angrily forced Dylan into his car. That was a few days ago – and we have had no updates since.

April was shocked at what happened to Dylan (Credit: ITV)

Dylan makes his return to Emmerdale tonight

However, tonight, Dylan appears back in the village and heads straight to see April.

She is appalled when he shows her the bruises on his body from a beating Ray had given to him. But he also told her that he wasn’t alone. They had another young lad held somewhere and beat him up first, forcing Dylan to watch.

He heartbreakingly admitted that it was so severe that he thought they were going to kill him.

Later in the cafe, Ray promises that he didn’t want to beat Dylan up – but that he had to make sure the lesson was learnt.

While Dylan settled back into his everyday life, Paddy told him how much he hated the house without him in it. But will Dylan ever be free of Ray?

Read more: Emmerdale star Lisa Riley teases ‘harrowing’ scenes in Bear Wolf storyline

What do you think of the Dylan and April storyline in Emmerdale? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!