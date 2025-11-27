Kev finally strikes – and Robert pays the price in chilling Emmerdale ITVX twist

Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle sneaking around behind Kev Townsend’s back in Emmerdale was never going to end well. And last night the truth exploded as Kev discovered everything.

Kev overheard the pair talking on Wednesday November 26… and then kissing… and that was that. The look on his face said it all – betrayed, gutted, and already sliding into dangerous territory.

Now the early-release episode on ITVX and YouTube (airing Thursday November 27 at 8pm on ITV) shows exactly what Kev does next… and it is far worse than anyone expected.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the episode yet to air on ITV.

Aaron and Robert were caught out (Credit: ITV)

Kev left shattered as Robron betrayal comes to light in Emmerdale

Robert and Aaron thought they’d wrapped things up neatly. Convinced they could get Kev banged up for the pawn shop armed robbery, they got Liam to place the anonymous call to the police. DS Carter then hauled Kev in, the church was searched, and for a moment the boys looked smug.

But Nicola King had already clocked Liam making that phone call – and moved faster than the police ever could. She stole the loot, hid it, and used it to blackmail Kev into leaving Lewis alone and walking away quietly.

Except Kev’s exit was anything but quiet.

Moments after agreeing to go, he overheard Robert and Aaron whispering sweet nothings and sharing a kiss – and everything clicked into place. Kev wasn’t going to prison. He was going to war.

Kev has always made it very clear he’s not someone to be messed with (Credit: ITV)

Kev’s shocking revenge: Samurai sword horror in Aaron’s flat in Emmerdale

In the early-released episode, Kev makes his farewells to Charles and Claudette, pretending he’s leaving with a heavy heart. But he has one final stop.

He breaks into Aaron’s flat, sits calmly on the sofa, and waits. When Robert and Aaron stroll out of the bedroom, smug and loved-up, they’re met with Kev – and he’s brandishing a Samurai sword.

Kev rages about the betrayal. Liam arrives mid-chaos to warn the boys that Kev is leaving, only for Kev to trick him inside and trap him too. Suddenly, Robert, Aaron, and Liam are all cornered at sword-point while Kev’s heartbreak grows into something unhinged.

No amount of pleading works. No calm words cut through. And when Aaron finally stands up to him, Kev loses control.

He launches – and Robert is left seriously injured as the sword slices into him.

Robert, Aaron and Liam find themselves in grave danger tonight (Credit: ITV)

Does anyone get out alive?

We won’t spoil the final moments for those waiting to watch the ITV broadcast – but Liam confirms Robert is in a very bad way. And despite actor Chris Coghill previously hinting that Kev “would never hurt Robert,” the episode proves Kev is capable of anything in the heat of betrayal.

Does he walk away? Does he finish what he started? Or does someone else intervene?

With Christmas confirmed to bring life-threatening danger for Robert and Aaron, this attack may just be the beginning.

And if Robron make it out of this alive, they might want to steer clear of psycho ex-husbands for a while… though in Emmerdale, that’s easier said than done.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!