Coronation Street cameo sparks huge theory about Emmerdale’s missing villain John Sugden

Emmerdale and Coronation Street fans are convinced another major hint has dropped that missing villain John Sugden could be about to resurface in Corriedale next year.

John vanished overseas earlier this year. It was a low-key exit that left viewers furious after months of huge storylines. Now, with subtle nods appearing again on Corrie, many think a comeback is being teed up.

Killer John escaped without punishment (Credit: ITV)

John Sugden in Emmerdale – a trail of secrets and destruction

John arrived in Emmerdale in 2024 as Jack Sugden’s secret son. Half-sister Victoria tried to welcome him. But to viewers he soon revealed his twisted hero complex – injuring people so he could swoop in and save them.

He first targeted Nate Robinson, who died after reacting badly to medication John had administered. Instead of reporting it, John dumped Nate’s body in the lake and later framed Owen Michaels when the truth threatened to surface.

But Nate wasn’t the only victim. John’s past included leaving former fiancé Aidan Moore in a coma, drugging Chas and pinning it on Ella Forster, attacking Mack with a shovel, causing the slurry tank leak at Butlers, and even giving Cain alcohol poisoning just so he could “save” him.

When things unravelled, John kidnapped Mack and held him in a bunker for weeks. He also drugged Aaron to control him. When that failed, John dragged him over a cliff and framed Robert for the entire ordeal.

Eventually, when the truth exploded, John blackmailed Caleb Miligan over Anthony Fox’s death and forced him to help arrange a getaway to Rotterdam.

Fans blasted the swift exit as “anti-climactic” given the months of build-up. Many were left wanting one final showdown.

Kit drunk tea next to John’s wanted poster and it sparked huge theories (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street ‘clue’ sparks theories of a comeback

Now, viewers think another sign has emerged. During Wednesday night’s Coronation Street (November 26), police officer Kit Green was shown sipping tea right beside a John Sugden ‘wanted’ poster in the Weatherfield station.

The camera lingered long enough for fans to notice – and speculate.

It isn’t even the first sighting. Back in September, John’s face also appeared on a Corrie wanted poster, sparking theories that the soaps were planting crossover seeds.

Some viewers even joked John is really Andy Carver, the character played by Oliver Farnworth in Corrie years before his Emmerdale stint.

Fans on X wrote: “When it turns out he’s not even John Sugden – it’s Andy from Corrie 2015 continuing his false identity trademark!”

“Since John showed up I’ve joked that Andy survived, Phelan turned him into a killer, then set him loose in the Dales as John Sugden,” said another.

The soap worlds are mixing, but will John be there? (Credit: ITV/)

Is John Sugden returning in Corriedale? Fans think so

With Kev Townsend now stirring trouble for Robron in Emmerdale and no updates on John since his escape, some fans aren’t convinced he’s really gone.

One wrote: “Does anyone think he’s definitely gone or could he still come back?”

Another pointed out: “There’s a wanted poster for him in Corrie; so he probably ties into Corriedale somehow.”

And a third insisted: “I’m 100 percent sure he’ll play a major part in Corriedale.”

The highly anticipated Corriedale crossover will air in January. It marks the new simultaneous soap “power hour” schedule. Producers from both shows have teased an ambitious stunt with “everlasting consequences.”

Confirmed cast includes Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle) and Vicky Myers (Lisa Swain). Meanwhile Jaye Griffiths (Celia Daniels) has hinted she may also appear, saying: “Watch this space. She has fingers in many, many pies.”

Fans suspect Celia’s modern slavery and county lines storyline could collide with Becky Swain’s shocking Coronation Street return – and possibly open the door for John’s reappearance.

Whether John Sugden resurfaces remains to be seen… but viewers are absolutely convinced the signs are there.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!