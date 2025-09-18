Emmerdale spoilers: John Sugden’s next move and Mackenzie Boyd’s fate revealed in ITVX early release

*WARNING this article contains Mackenzie Boyd and John Sugden Emmerdale spoilers for the episode airing on Thursday September 18 that has yet to be broadcast on ITV, but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Spoilers from the latest ITVX early release of Emmerdale deliver a double shock that fans won’t want to miss.

As tensions in the village reach breaking point, John Sugden‘s next chilling move comes to light, setting the stage for a dangerous new twist.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Boyd’s fate is finally revealed after days of speculation — and it’s set to have lasting repercussions for the Dingle family and beyond.

John still has Mackenzie captive in Emmerdale spoilers

After Mack worked out John is the killer responsible for Nate’s death, John chased Mack through the woods, shot him with a bow and arrow and then broke his ankle with a rock.

Although viewers thought Mack was dead, John actually had him chained up in an underground bunker. Mack did manage to escape, but was caught again by John.

And then when the walls closed in on him, John decided he would leave the Scot to his own fate. He handed Mack a syringe to take his own life and then said he’d never be back.

John and Aaron – the only two people who knew Mackenzie was being held captive – then took a clifftop plunge. With Aaron unconscious and John protecting his secrets, no one even knew Mack was missing until now.

Aaron’s first words were about Mack (Credit: ITV)

Aaron reveals the truth about John

On Wednesday night (September 17) despite John’s best efforts to make sure he didn’t, Aaron woke up from his coma.

By this time, Cain had given John a lift to the cottage and away from the hospital. Which was fortunate for John because Aaron’s first words were: “John’s got Mackeznzie.”

As everyone realised Robert had been telling the truth all this time, the hunt is now on for John and for missing Mack.

Mack feels he has no choice but to end it all (Credit: ITV)

Mackenzie gets out of the bunker in Emmerdale tonight – but is he dead?

The police start a huge search around the cottage to locate the bunker in the woods on Thursday. Charity is hot on their heels, desperate to find her husband.

Meanwhile in the bunker Mack is at breaking point. He makes the decision to use the syringe and end it all. He injects himself with the fluid and soon drifts into unconsciousness, hallucinating Charity as he goes.

It’s not long before the police find the bunker – but Mack is not in there. So where is he?

Well, we’ll say he makes it to the hospital, but we won’t spoil how he gets there. Nor will we say whether he survives once there…

He’s in a bad way – with all his injuries, malnourished, dehydrated and the amount of drugs in his system, it’s still not over for Mackenzie. Head over to ITVX now if you can’t wait to find out what becomes of him.

John has now gone missing (Credit: ITV)

What about John?

After Cain gave him a lift to the cottage, John makes a new move that is pretty shocking – it could absolutely incriminate him even further.

He remains at large by the end of the episode, but now all his secrets are out – Aaron has revealed everything. The is a huge police hunt under way for him, so how much longer can he evade the law?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!