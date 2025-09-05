Mack’s fate uncertain while Aaron faces deadly danger in ITVX early release of Emmerdale

*WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the Emmerdale episode airing on Friday September 5, which has not shown on ITV but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Emmerdale fans are in for another tense night tonight, as ITVX’s early release spoilers reveal double danger in the Dales. Mackenzie Boyd’s fate is left hanging in the balance after a terrifying showdown, while Aaron Dingle also finds himself in serious peril — sparking fears that both favourites could be heading for tragedy. Mack’s escape was not successful (Credit: ITV)

Mack broke free in Emmerdale

Thursday’s Emmerdale saw Mackenzie manage to get out of the underground bunker John is holding him in. Mack knew Aaron was in trouble as John had offloaded to him about Robert and Aaron sleeping together and then told Mack he was going to drug Aaron’s whiskey to keep him in line.

Despite being shot through the shoulder with an arrow, having his ankle smashed with a rock and having been chained up for 13 days, Mack managed to use a concealed pen knife to limp his way out of the bunker.

Back at the cottage, John was alerted to Mack’s escape by his handily placed camera in the woods. He raced off to capture him. But spaced out Aaron soon followed.

Aaron shouted out for John and Mack shouted for Aaron all while in a hazed, dream-like state. Although John caught Mack, Aaron began having a seizure and he was faced with a choice: save his husband or keep his secrets.

Mack’s fate is still unknown (Credit: ITV)

Is Mack dead in Emmerdale spoilers?

Mackenzie regained consciousness and managed once again to stumble off. He made it to a road before collapsing and hailing down a driver.

But whaddya know? It was only John driving the vehicle. What are the chances?!

As John stepped out with an axe, he assured Mack Aaron was just fine as he menacingly walked towards him. And then the credits rolled. So is Mack dead?

The early release on ITVX on Friday September 5 did not reveal whether Mackenzie had survived. He was not seen at all and there was no mention of him.

But what we do know is Aaron is in serious, and we mean serious, danger. Because John confronted him over sleeping with Robert and continued to drug him.

As John’s behaviour gets more erratic tonight, Aaron makes a shocking discovery – but what has he found? And is it connected to missing Mack?

Meanwhile, Paddy also has a realisation – about time! – that he’s been speaking to John on the helpline. As he turns to Robert for help, will he manage to save Aaron and Mack’s lives?

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers reveal Aaron goes over a cliff

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!