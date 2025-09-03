Emmerdale spoilers: John discovers the truth about Aaron as showdown leads to cliff jump drama

Emmerdale spoilers confirm explosive scenes ahead after John finally learned the truth about Aaron sleeping with Robert, setting the stage for one of the soap’s most dramatic weeks yet.

From a brutal showdown to a shocking cliff jump twist, the pair’s storyline reaches breaking point — and fans are bracing themselves for heartbreak, danger and a game-changing outcome in the village.

Robron shared another intimate moment (Credit: ITV)

Robert begged Aaron to be with him in Emmerdale tonight

With a permanent move on the horizon, Aaron and John returned to the village to pack up their belongings.

John Sugden was immediately on edge as he informed Aaron that after today they’d never have to return to Emmerdale again.

Meanwhile, Robert continued to wallow at the thought of losing Aaron forever. Victoria returned home to give him all the goss – from Charity going spare at Mack’s absence to the revelation that Aaron and John were moving into John’s childhood home.

This was one bit of information too much for Robert and he decided he didn’t want to give up on Aaron and headed to Mill Cottage to have it out with him again.

Robert told Aaron not to leave and to be honest with himself about how he really feels. Robert tried to kiss Aaron, but Aaron pulled away. After hesitating, Aaron told Robert he had to go. But the doubt was written all over Aaron’s face.

John discovered Aaron’s betrayal (Credit: ITV)

A voicenote gave Aaron’s night of passion away

With Aaron Dingle struggling with his feelings, he decided to reach out to best mate Mack – who hasn’t been seen for two weeks.

John currently has Mack chained up in an underground bunker and has his phone in his possession. Seeing a voice message from Aaron on Mack’s phone, John couldn’t resist pressing play.

As Aaron questioned Mack’s whereabouts, he soon moved on to the drama in his own life and inadvertently revealed all about cheating with Robert to John.

“I don’t know if I’m doing the right thing moving away, you know,” Aaron said. “I don’t know if I’m doing the right thing being with John at all. But let’s be honest, I wouldn’t have slept with Robert if I was sure about all that, would I?”

John’s face turned to one of fury. What will he do next?

John wants Aaron all to himself (Credit: ITV)

High drama next week in Emmerdale spoilers as John pulls Aaron over a cliff

This week, John begins by drugging Aaron in a twisted attempt to make his husband dependent on him.

Next week, Aaron desperately tries to escape John’s control. At the cottage, Robert arrives and confronts his brother, accusing him of murder. But the situation quickly spirals, turning violent as Robert is left lifeless on the ground.

Meanwhile, Aaron searches the woods for the hidden hatch where he believes Mack is being kept. His efforts are in vain, and John soon catches up with him on the edge of a gorge. Realising how unstable John has become, Aaron tries to persuade him to take him to Mack.

When Robert returns, John makes a shocking move – he calls the police and frames Robert for his crimes. Events take an even darker turn when John seizes Aaron and plunges with him into the gorge. Robert rushes to the edge, horrified to see both Aaron and John lying motionless below.

But instead of support, Robert is left isolated. No one believes his version of events, and Chas even accuses him of being the one who pushed John and Aaron. Furious, she vows to make Robert pay.

With John tightening his grip and Robert under suspicion, will the truth finally come out—or will John succeed in destroying everyone around him?

