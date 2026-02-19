Emmerdale’s Isabel Hodgins melts hearts with baby Georgie one week after birth

There is nothing quite like that first week with a newborn baby and Emmerdale favourite Isabel Hodgins is clearly soaking up every second.

The actress, who recently welcomed her baby girl with husband Adam Whitehead, has shared the sweetest family snaps to mark one week with little Georgie. And honestly, they are guaranteed to brighten even the greyest day.

Despite the cold and rainy weather, Isabel and Adam have been out and about with their daughter, fully embracing their brand new baby bubble.

Isabel is beaming in the new baby snaps (Credit: Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock)

Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins shares ‘perfect’ pics of that new baby bubble

Posting a gallery on Instagram, Isabel captioned the photos: “1 week of our petit bebe,” followed by pink and white hearts.

One snap shows the beaming couple pushing Georgie in her pram, while another captures Isabel cuddling her daughter, who is bundled up in a cosy snowsuit. In perhaps the most heart melting image, Adam can be seen with his baby girl fast asleep on his chest.

Isabel’s co-stars were among the first to gush over the sweet family scenes. Fellow new mum Paula Lane said simply: “Beautiful.”

Laura Norton, who plays Kerry Wyatt, wrote: “Heaven. You’re winning at life. You’re WINNING.”

Lucy Pargeter, known to viewers as Chas Dingle, joked: “Stop it … what’s left of my ovaries can’t cope.”

Fans were just as smitten. One commented: “You are glowing! Congratulations.” Another added: “You look radiant lovely photos of you all.” A third summed it up perfectly: “Just a perfect family, those smiles say it all.”

Isabel replied to many of the messages herself, thanking followers for their kind words and admitting she is “Soo happy.” It is clear she is cherishing every second.

Victoria left Emmerdale over the guilt of killing John Sugden (Credit: ITV)

When did Isabel have her baby?

Isabel and Adam announced their daughter’s arrival last week, having first revealed the pregnancy back in August.

On Friday February 13, just a day after Victoria departed on-screen, Isabel shared a video on Instagram from her time in labour before revealing she had given birth to a baby girl on Wednesday February 11 at 1.02am.

She captioned the emotional clip: “And then we heard you,” with the sound of her newborn crying in the background.

Soon after, she revealed her daughter’s name: Georgie Gracie Whitehead.

Georgie weighed 8lbs 5oz at birth. Isabel posted a black and white photo from her hospital bed, cradling her baby, who wore a stripy hat as she snuggled into her mum.

Adam also shared his pride, writing: “The best birthday present I could ever imagine,” as Georgie arrived just two days before his own birthday.

Isabel and Adam got married last year (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Emmerdale’s Isabel Hodgins married Adam Whitehead in 2025

Isabel and PE teacher Adam tied the knot in April 2025 in a lavish ceremony. At the time, she admitted she does not enjoy being the centre of attention and found the wedding planning stressful.

“Then the day came and I was like, we’ll just go with the flow,” she said. “It was perfect. I couldn’t believe how much I enjoyed it, how full my heart was. It was just brilliant.”

The wedding was held at the Castlefield Rooms in Manchester, with 63 guests in attendance. Her bridesmaids included school friend Shannon and Emmerdale co-star Eden Taylor Draper, who plays Belle Dingle.

Isabel walked down the aisle to Perfect For Me by Bradley Marshall. “It was so special,” she said. “He looked so handsome. I was too happy to be emotional. It was like, ‘There he is, I can’t wait to be his wife.'”

Now, less than a year on, the couple are celebrating an even bigger milestone as they settle into life with baby Georgie. And from the looks of it, they could not be happier.

