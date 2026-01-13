Emmerdale viewers convinced Joe Tate chemistry hints at shock new storyline

Emmerdale fans are convinced Joe Tate is heading for a huge year in the village, with theories flying about everything from a dramatic exit to a steamy affair. While some viewers have predicted he could be killed off and others have paired him with Belle Dingle, a new idea has now grabbed everyone’s attention.

This time, fans think sparks may be flying between Joe and Robert Sugden. And they are convinced the tension on screen is not accidental.

Joe Tate is blackmailing Robert (Credit: ITV)

Robert Sugden being blackmailed by Joe in Emmerdale

Joe stooped to a shocking new low last week when he filmed Victoria Sugden killing her brother John. Instead of helping Victoria while she was being attacked, Joe chose to record everything, keeping the footage as leverage over the Sugden family.

It did not take long for him to use it. Joe showed the video to Robert and Victoria and made it clear they would do exactly as he said or face the consequences. Terrified for his sister, Robert agreed to protect her at any cost.

Joe demanded their share of Moira’s farm, and despite his resistance, Robert was forced to hand it over. Joe then revealed he had found passports and ID cards at Celia’s farm and ordered Robert to plant them in Moira’s house to frame her.

Robert initially refused, but knowing Vic’s future was on the line, he placed the documents where the police would find them. Joe then made sure the authorities were suspicious enough to search the farm.

As the fallout grows, Robert is wracked with guilt, especially when it becomes clear Moira is facing far more than a minor consequence. Her arrest later this week only deepens his remorse. Yet Joe makes it clear Robert is still firmly under his control.

Robert was forced to frame Moira (Credit: ITV)

Joe Tate falling for Robert in Emmerdale?

While the storyline is dark, some viewers have picked up on something else entirely. Fans watching the scenes between Joe and Robert are convinced there is chemistry simmering beneath the surface.

Several have suggested Joe could be bisexual and believe the power dynamic between the pair hints at something more. On Reddit, one viewer wrote: “Joe Tate gives off a bisexual vibe. He likes having power over Robert keep him close. Would the show ever make Joe bisexual be sexually attracted to Robert?”

“I actually do think there is some sexual tension between Robert and Joe,” agreed another.

One fan went even further, saying: “Ooh this would be my dream affair storyline. They really should give Joe a coming out arc with Robert as his affair partner and the one who supports him through it. It would be an upgraded version of the Aaron and Robert story.”

Others imagined a darker twist, with one adding: “I think it would be much funnier if

Joe had it really bad for Robert but Robert didn’t fancy him at all and simply used Joe’s attraction against him. Proper old style scheming Robert.”

Aaron is Robert’s true love though (Credit: ITV)

Thanks but no thanks!

Not everyone is on board, though. One viewer summed up the opposition, writing: “Please no. I just want them to get Robert and Aaron back together already and stop messing around. I want Joe to cheat on Dawn, but not with Robert.”

