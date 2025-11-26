Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday November 26) reveal Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle are feeling confident that their plan has finally paid off as Kev is hauled in by the police over the pawn shop robbery. But surely it can’t be that simple… can it?

Elsewhere, Sam and Lydia are thrown into crisis when they discover their house needs a full rewiring, while Laurel prepares for a promising lunch date – unaware of the danger she’s inviting into her life.

Here’s what’s ahead in Emmerdale in the latest spoilers for Wednesday.

Kev answers questions over the robbery (Credit: ITV)

1. Kev dragged in for questioning

Robert and Aaron are more determined than ever to get Kev out of their lives for good. Convinced the only way to do it is to ensure he ends up back behind bars, they’ve been relentlessly hunting for the loot from the pawn shop robbery.

Liam and Chas have been pulled into the scheme too, and now the whole group knows Kev lied about having months to live – strengthening their belief that he needs to be gone for good.

And tonight, it looks like everything falls into place. After discovering the stolen goods hidden in the church, Kev is soon taken in for questioning by DS Carter.

But will this really be the end of him? Or has Kev got a way to talk himself out of trouble yet again?

Belle is shocked by Sam’s suggestion (Credit: ITV)

2. Sam and Lydia hit with a financial nightmare in Emmerdale spoilers

Following the fuse box exploding during the Jason Donovan karaoke chaos, Sam, Lydia and Belle are stunned when Noah announces the entire house needs rewiring. And the price tag? Even worse.

To get the work started, Lydia reluctantly hands over her ticket fund, much to Sam’s disappointment. Feeling guilty, he hatches a plan to raise extra money – and ropes Belle into his latest Dingle-style scheme.

But will she support another one of Sam’s questionable ideas?

Nicola is excited for Laurel and Ray (Credit: ITV)

3. Laurel gets swept up in excitement

With a little coaching from Nicola, Laurel finally plucks up the nerve to confirm a date with Ray. The pair agree to meet for lunch, and Nicola is thrilled, insisting Laurel goes all-out to impress.

But Laurel has no idea of the danger lurking beneath the surface… or the sinister influence she’s unknowingly welcoming into her life.

How long will it be before everything comes crashing down?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

