Emmerdale: Robron set up Kev’s downfall after shocking armed robbery twist

Kev Townsend in Emmerdale has made it clearer than ever that he’ll do anything to win Robert back – and tonight, that took a frightening turn.

Producing a gun and clearly plotting something, Kev looks set to spiral in a way that could endanger everyone around him. But what exactly is he planning, and are Robert and Aaron in the firing line?

Robert and Aaron know they can’t keep hiding from Kev in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Robert and Aaron exposed – and warned to stop

Robert and Aaron’s attempts at keeping their reunion quiet finally crumbled tonight when Chas walked in on them. After catching them red-handed, she delivered a stark warning: “It stops now.” With Kev’s violent tendencies no secret, she’s desperate to keep Aaron safe.

Meanwhile, Kev – seemingly switching from dangerous to soft-hearted in seconds – popped round to see Victoria. In a surprising twist, he revealed he’s an expert crocheter and had made a jumper for Harry. Victoria, who was struggling to afford some farm equipment, admitted money was tight – and Kev instantly offered to lend her £2,000.

Vic declined, but Kev pressed on. And Robert, eager to keep Kev placated, suggested they should accept the cash. Aaron, however, has suddenly run out of patience with the sneaking around.

“I’m bored of this. Get it sorted before it blows up in both our faces,” he told Robert, signalling that the honeymoon period of hiding is over.

Kev is a man with a plan – and a gun (Credit: ITV)

Kev’s ‘plan’ takes a disturbing turn

Kev then headed to Liam, bursting with so-called “good news”: he is going to lend Victoria the £2,000 and hopes her gratitude will push Robert back into his arms. The small problem? He doesn’t actually have £2,000 – but he has a plan to get it.

And that plan becomes horrifyingly clear.

Kev was later seen opening a black holdall… and pulling out a gun. He muttered that he “respects anyone with a plan”, staring grimly at the weapon. What exactly is he going to do – and who could be caught in the crossfire?

Kev gives Robert a warning, but what does he know? (Credit: ITV)

Next week in Emmerdale: Kev repeats his biggest mistake – and Robron take action

Spoilers reveal that Kev will commit another armed robbery, echoing the crime that got him sent to prison originally. He’s prepared to risk everything all over again, convinced it will somehow win Robert back.

Afterwards, Robert wants to know where Kev has hidden the stolen goods. Kev refuses to reveal anything, simply telling Robert he doesn’t like being lied to – sending Robert into panic mode. Is Kev hinting he knows about him and Aaron?

Robert rushes to update Aaron, and the pair decide they need to remove Kev from their lives for good.

Chas soon hears their plan – and moments later, Liam appears, unusually tense. He finally confesses the truth: Kev was never terminally ill. The revelation strengthens Robron’s resolve to end this nightmare once and for all.

Later, Kev heads to the church and opens the bag containing his robbery spoils. What he doesn’t realise is that Aaron is watching.

Aaron immediately calls Robert… and the police arrive moments later. DS Carter arrests Kev on suspicion of armed robbery and drags him to the station for questioning.

But when he discovers who set him up, will Kev seek revenge? Or have Robert and Aaron finally succeeded in putting him back behind bars before he can hurt anyone?

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!