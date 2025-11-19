Tension rises as Robron are caught in ITVX early-release episode of Emmerdale

Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle have never been strangers to secret meet-ups in Emmerdale – but according to viewers, they’ve definitely lost their touch.

After fans accused the pair of looking “glued” to each other yesterday, tonight’s episode proves the chemistry is impossible to hide.

And now someone’s walked in on them. But who? And will their cover finally be blown?

WARNING: This article contains spoilers about Robert and Aaron from the Emmerdale episode airing on Wednesday November 19. It has not yet aired on ITV but is available early on ITVX and YouTube.

Robert and Aaron try – and fail – to keep their romance hidden

Despite Robert renewing his vows to his secret prison husband Kev last month, his heart has always been firmly with Aaron. Aaron reluctantly agreed to let Robert stay with Kev because they believed Kev was dying and had only months left. Until then, Robron decided to keep their reunion quiet, sneaking around while Robert continued the act of devoted husband.

But everything shifted last week during Robert’s standalone episode, when he opened up about the hell he endured in prison. Realising he couldn’t continue lying, Robert told Kev he no longer felt the same way. What he didn’t confess was that he and Aaron were already back together.

The plan was to stay low-key until Kev dies – allowing Robert to support him during his ‘final’ days. What they don’t yet know is that Kev isn’t dying at all, and the entire premise of their secrecy is built on a lie.

They already had one near miss when Kev stormed over to Aaron’s, where Robert had stayed overnight. Accusing them of sleeping together, Kev demanded the truth – but Robron talked their way out of it, and he backed down. For now.

But their luck is running out fast.

Robron exposed in ITVX early release episode

Tonight, Aaron admits he’s had enough of the sneaking around. Robert feels the same – but neither knows how to fix things without causing devastation.

Their solution? A kiss. Believing they are alone in the flat, the pair let their guard down and begin getting romantic… only for Chas to walk right in on them.

Naturally, they try to pass it off as a moment of madness, insisting nothing is going on. But Chas doesn’t buy it for a second – and frankly, who would?

She immediately warned them that Kev is dangerous and begged Aaron to stop before things turn deadly. Still, she promised she would keep their secret… for now.

Back home, though, Chas struggled with the weight of what she’d just witnessed. She almost confessed everything to Liam – but stopped herself at the last moment. But with Liam suddenly acting as Kev’s confidant, could Chas opening up put Aaron and Robert in even greater danger?

And even worse… what happens if Kev finds out before they’re ready?

