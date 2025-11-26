Emmerdale spoilers for Thursday November 27: Ray exposed, Kev plots revenge and Sam gets caught

Emmerdale spoilers for Thursday November 27 reveal that the police are suddenly on Ray and Celia’s trail as officers storm the depot in search of drugs. But with no one expecting the raid, the big question is: who tipped them off?

Elsewhere, Kev has discovered the truth about Robert and Aaron’s involvement – leaving the pair in serious danger. Meanwhile, Nicola decides it’s time to find out exactly who Ray really is, and Sam’s latest money-making idea goes badly wrong.

Here’s everything to expect in Emmerdale spoilers for Thursday.

Jai is shocked that the police are there (Credit: ITV)

1. Police raid the depot

Dylan and Billy are left stunned when police suddenly raid the depot, explaining they’ve received reports that drugs are being moved through the site. The raid comes out of nowhere, and both men are blindsided when officers spread out to search the premises.

Jai is equally confused. He has no idea where the tip-off has come from and tells police they should be speaking to Caleb directly rather than questioning him. But the tension continues to rise when Ray pulls Dylan aside and demands that all operations are halted until the scrutiny dies down.

The real mystery, though, is who tipped off the police. Someone clearly knows more than they’re letting on – and Ray is rattled.

Nicola tells Laurel they need answers over Ray (Credit: ITV)

2. Nicola starts digging into Ray

The raid isn’t the only problem Ray faces. Nicola decides to do some digging into Ray’s background before he and Laurel have their big date.

She begins searching for his online presence, expecting to find at least the basics… but instead discovers almost nothing. The lack of information immediately raises her suspicions, and Nicola starts to feel certain something isn’t right.

But the more she digs, the more uneasy things become. Will Nicola uncover something Laurel desperately needs to know?

Kev has been freed by the police, but wants revenge (Credit: ITV)

3. What will Kev do next in Emmerdale spoilers?

Kev now knows the full truth about Robert and Aaron. After they are back together he is a dangerous mix of heartbroken and vengeful.

Their plan to send him down has also failed, which only makes things riskier. Kev still has his loot to fall back on, meaning he isn’t desperate – but he’s also not the type to let a betrayal go unanswered.

So what will he do next?

Will he confront Robert head-on, or hold on to the information and wait for the perfect moment to strike? Either way, it’s clear he isn’t walking away quietly.

Sam’s scheme lands him in a heap of trouble (Credit: ITV)

4. Sam gets caught out in Emmerdale spoilers

With the Dingles once again short on cash after learning Noah needs funds to rewire the house, Sam turns to another questionable money-making scheme. His plan? Chop down a few Christmas trees from Home Farm land and sell them on for profit.

He ropes in Belle, borrows Moira’s tractor and believes he’s thought of everything. But as ever with Sam, things don’t go to plan.

Before long, he’s caught in the act. But who discovers him – and how much trouble is he about to land himself in this time?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

