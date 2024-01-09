Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Chas discovers a lump in her breast

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that after sleeping with Dr Liam, Chas is left blindsided when he finds a lump in her breast. Can he make her get checked out – and what will the tests uncover?

Meanwhile, Charity continues to struggle and lashes out at Moira who tries to help. Will Moira find a way to get through to her sister-in-law?

Also, Bob and Cathy are distraught as Heath’s funeral dawns, but will they pull together for the sake of their lost loved one?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Chas finds a lump

Chas visits Liam and the pair kiss passionately again. After sleeping together, Liam tells Chas he found a lump in her breast, but Chas makes a quick exit in complete denial. He later urges her to get it checked out, but will Chas listen?

2. Paddy finds out

Paddy and Mandy nearly catch Liam and Chas together, but Liam lies the woman in the house is no one they know. However, he accidentally reveals the truth to Mandy and Paddy the following day.

Paddy tries to make out it doesn’t both him, but is totally thrown by the news. Meanwhile, Mandy is troubled by how irritated Paddy is by the situation.

3. Mandy makes an impression

Mandy attends the vets’ social and is upset when Paddy fails to introduce her as his girlfriend to a managing director who then teases her about her dress. She later spots the man, Jules, being rude to his PA, Ella, and consoles her.

But when Jules makes more rude comments about Mandy, Ella pours a drink over him. How will Mandy react when Paddy blames her for the chaos?

4. Ella gets a new job

Ella meets Mandy in The Hide after losing her job. But a chance encounter with Manpreet leaves Ella as the new receptionist at the surgery.

Is Ella too good to be true, though? Just what is her story?

4. Charity lashes out

Mack and Charity are both struggling, but neither will admit to the other how they are feeling. Charity is exhausted and snaps at Moses with Sarah becoming increasingly concerned for her gran.

Moira apologises to Charity when it turns out Isaac has been spreading rumours about her being a murderer at Moses’ school. However a loud bang spooks Charity.

But when Moira tries to touch her, Charity snaps and pins her against the wall – can Moira help Charity?

5. Bob can’t face the funeral

Bob is still avoiding Cathy and tells Wendy it’s to protect her from himself. Brenda is furious though and tells Bob he has to step up and support his daughter. In complete torment, Bob decides he can’t attend Heath’s funeral.

6. Bob shows up for Cathy

The village turns out to pay their respects to Heath at his funeral. However, Cathy is crumbling under the pressure as she sees Heath’s coffin.

But Bob has realised he has to support his daughter and rushes to be by her side. Cathy is later broken to realise Bob still doesn’t believe she wasn’t driving.

Meanwhile, Angelica watches on from the graveyard overwhelmed with guilt. But will she finally confess she was driving when Heath died?

7. Rhona’s attachment grows

Rhona is determined to make every moment with Ivy last, but is she getting too attached?

8. Ethan tries to help Aaron

Ethan tries to help Aaron and get through to him. But when Aaron tries to kiss him, furious Ethan storms off.

Aaron is left utterly broken and alone.

9. Tom moves too fast

Belle is stunned to learn Tom has already booked their wedding date. As he continues to push her, is this too much too fast for Belle?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!