Emmerdale: Was Angelica driving when Heath died? Cathy accuses her and fans take her side

Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday, January 2), Cathy and Angelica were arrested and questioned by the police for Heath’s death.

Cathy then told the police that Angelica was the one driving despite everyone believing that it was her.

Now, Emmerdale fans have sided with Cathy’s claims as they predict that Angelica was the one to drive the car.

Cathy told the police that Angelica was to blame (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cathy accused Angelica

Viewers of Emmerdale will know that Cathy’s twin brother, Heath, died in a car accident seconds into New Year’s Day.

Cathy had been driving Heath and Angelica to a party in Hotten, joyriding in Wendy’s stolen car.

However, when Wendy and Bob tracked the teens down, Heath had died in an accident and couldn’t be saved with CPR.

Last night, the police came to arrest Cathy and Angelica, with Cathy explaining that Angelica was the one driving.

When Angelica was questioned, she went quiet and looked guilty although she eventually said that Cathy was to blame.

Fans believe Cathy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans side with Cathy over Angelica accusations

Emmerdale fans now believe that Cathy is telling the truth and that Angelica swapped seats with her mid-drive.

They’re now devastated if this is the case as means that the Kings have been responsible for the death of two of Bob’s children.

One fan wrote: “Oooh Angelica, another King with a kill under their belt…”

Oooh Angelica another king with a kill under thier belt….#emmerdale — pnejonno21 OBE (@MickJohnPNEFC) January 2, 2024

The King's had already killed one of Bob's daughters, Dawn and now, if Angel was driving, the next generation have repeated history? #emmerdale — @Carole💙 (@CaroleAnn1982) January 2, 2024

Angelica is lying she was the driver.. her head was down in the interview sign of a liar can’t look straight. #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) January 2, 2024

A second person said: “The Kings had already killed one of Bob’s daughters – Dawn – and now, if Angel was driving, the next generation have repeated history?”

A third fan wrote: “Angelica is lying – she was the driver… her head was down in the interview, sign of a liar, can’t look straight.”

Was it Angelica’s fault? (Credit: ITV)

Was Angelica driving?

Viewers only saw Cathy driving but the actually crash itself didn’t air on television meaning that Cathy and Angelica could’ve swapped seats.

But, is Cathy telling the truth? Was Angelica really the person driving when the car crashed and killed Heath?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

