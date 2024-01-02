Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Village is rocked by Heath death news

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, January 2), the village is turned upside down as the news about Heath Hope’s death gets around.

As Bob, Brenda, Wendy and Cathy struggle, the rest of the villager learns of what happened.

But, who will get the blame for Heath’s tragic and premature death in Emmerdale spoilers?

Heath died on impact (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: The villagers grieve for Heath

Last night (Monday, January 1), Heath, Cathy and Angelica went joyriding in Wendy’s stolen car.

They were hoping to attend a New Year’s Eve party in Hotten but unfortunately failed to make it.

Wendy and Bob later caught up with them but panicked when they saw that the teens had suffered a crash.

As an injured Cathy and Angelica escaped from the wreckage, Heath lay lifeless in the back of the car.

Despite Wendy’s attempts at CPR, Heath couldn’t be saved and died at the scene. His death was confirmed just moments into the new year.

At the hospital, Bob couldn’t look Cathy in the eye as he realised what she’d done, mourning the loss of his son. It was down to her actions that Heath had lost his life at just 17 years old.

Soon after, Brenda was left heart-broken when she was told that Heath had died whilst at the hospital. She broke down in tears, crying in Bob’s arms.

Tonight, the village hears of Heath’s death as his family tries to process his untimely passing.

As Bob grieves the loss of yet another child, Cathy and Angelica struggle to process the events of the previous night.

Caleb admires Amit’s efforts (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb supports Amit

After Amit tries to make things right with Jai, Caleb supports his efforts in repairing his relationship with his son. But, can Caleb and Amit put any bad blood behind them and learn to get on?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

