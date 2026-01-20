Emmerdale spoilers for next week: All-new pics as Graham faces Rhona, Kim and Joe after his return

Graham Foster will be back in the village for real next week Emmerdale spoilers reveal as he faces Kim and Joe Tate, but will they forgive him?

Meanwhile, Paddy is nervous as DS Walsh brings news and Arthur is hiding something. All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Graham returns for Rhona

Rhona is stopped dead in her tracks when Graham is waiting for her in the surgery. After repeatedly trying to contact him following their last meeting, she is fuming that he has ignored all of her attempts to get in touch with him. What is his excuse?

They are interrupted by Joe, who thinks he saw Graham in the village and has come to find out what Rhona knows. Graham is soon rattled to discover how close Joe and Kim now are.

2. Kim and Joe discover Graham is alive in Emmerdale spoilers

At Home Farm later on, Joe suggests to Kim they replace Ice with a horse from the same gene pool, but Kim refuses. She says you can’t bring back the dead – and then Graham steps out to prove her wrong!

Kim is utterly stunned and finds it hard to process he’s really back. Anger, fury and upset all run through her, but is she secretly pleased to see him?

Joe is shocked too, but in the aftermath, who is finding it harder to accept, Joe or Kim?

3. Paddy hopes

DS Walsh arrives in the village to speak to Paddy, who tries to avoid it, but knows he has to talk to her.

He discovers the police are keen to speak to Celia about Ray’s murder. Once she’s out of earshot, Paddy gives Dylan the hopeful news.

4. Rhona makes a plea in Emmerdale spoilers

Rhona has had enough and makes a plea to the family to move on from the darkness of the past year. Can they agree to put it all behind them and start again?

5. Ruby gets bad news

There’s shock for Ruby when she discovers Anya might be dead. Horrified that she let her go when she could have saved her, how will Ruby process this news?

6. Arthur continues to hide Ray’s money in Emmerdale spoilers

Laurel feels her relationship with Arthur has turned a corner, but she has no idea he’s sitting on a large envelope of Ray’s cash.

He hides it in his hoodie pocket, but when April notices he’s pretty flush, Arthur starts to feel guilty. April shatter his illusions about the drug trade and realises he shouldn’t be profitting from her family’s misery.

However, he can’t quite bring himself to return the money to April’s family. What will he do with it instead?

