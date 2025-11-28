Emmerdale spoilers: Kev’s attack forces major move for Robert and Aaron in ITVX early release

WARNING: This article contains Emmerdale spoilers about Aaron and Robert for the episode airing on Friday November 28, which has not yet broadcast on ITV, but is available early on ITVX and YouTube.

Last night’s Emmerdale delivered a terrifying ordeal for Aaron Dingle and Robert Sugden – and tonight, the shaken couple decide their only option is to disappear from the village.

After Kev Townsend held them hostage at sword-point and left them with a chilling parting threat, Robron take drastic action to protect themselves.

Kev has gone after traumatising Aaron and Robert (Credit: ITV)

Kev Townsend’s violent attack leaves Robron traumatised

Kev discovered Aaron and Robert were back together earlier this week and on Thursday November 27 he confronted the pair by lying in wait inside Aaron’s flat. As they walked out of the bedroom, the couple were horrified to find Kev calmly sitting on the sofa, waving a Samurai sword.

Liam Cavanagh then arrived to check in on the boys and unknowingly walked straight into the hostage situation. As Robert tried desperately to talk Kev down, Aaron stood his ground – calling Kev a “spoilt little kid”. That insult pushed an already unstable Kev over the edge, and he lunged with the sword, seriously injuring Robert in the process.

Despite Liam warning Kev that Robert needed urgent medical help, Kev refused to let anyone leave. Even when the police came to the door – looking for Caleb about drugs at the depot – Kev assumed they were there for him and sent them away.

It wasn’t until Robert and Liam finally broke through to him that Kev realised he was one bad decision away from prison again.

Kev released them, but not before delivering a pointed warning to Aaron and Robert, telling them he ‘always gets revenge’. He later intercepted Lewis to give him a cryptic farewell before fleeing the village.

Aaron takes control and says they are leaving Credit: ITV)

Robert and Aaron’s sudden departure in tonight’s Emmerdale

In tonight’s episode, Aaron and Robert are left reeling from the ordeal. Robert, especially, is rattled by Kev’s threat – convinced the unstable villain could strike again at any time. Exhausted, on edge and unable to sleep, Robert begins to spiral as old trauma resurfaces.

Seeing the toll it’s taking on him, Aaron takes control and delivers a surprise decision: they’re leaving the village immediately.

He refuses to reveal where they’re going, how long they’ll be away or even share details with Victoria. Instead, he simply tells Robert to pack a bag because they’re getting away from Emmerdale for their own safety.

Thankfully, all signs point to this being only a temporary exit. Danny Miller is already confirmed for next year’s Corriedale crossover episode, while rumours of John Sugden’s looming return continue to swirl. Meanwhile Ryan Hawley has spoken about Robert’s escalating panic throughout December, confirming that Christmas will bring a “threat to life” for the couple.

For now, it appears Robron simply need space to heal – and after the chaos of the last six months, no one could blame them. But with danger clearly still on the horizon, fans will be hoping their break doesn’t last long.

