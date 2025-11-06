*WARNING this article contains spoilers about Liam in Emmerdale for the episode airing on Thursday November 6, which has not screened on ITV yet, but is already available on ITVX and YouTube.

Emmerdale has several secrets simmering beneath the surface right now, and tonight’s ITVX early release (Thursday, November 6) confirms that Liam Cavanagh is about to discover one of them. And according to the episode, it’s a major one.

Liam is no stranger to sensitive information. As the village doctor, he regularly finds himself in possession of details he can’t reveal due to strict doctor/patient confidentiality. But tonight, that responsibility becomes a heavy burden when he uncovers something that leaves him deeply troubled.

Secrets and lies in the Dales

At the moment, the village is hiding more than its fair share of lies. Robert is pretending he wants to renew his vows with Kev, even though he only wants to stay married to him so he can care for the terminally ill inmate and get his money! Emotionally, his heart belongs to Aaron – something everyone seems to know except Kev himself.

Then there’s Charity, who is still keeping the truth about her pregnancy under wraps. Although she has told Sarah and Jacob she is carrying their implanted embryo, the reality is she had a one-night stand with Ross Barton and is pregnant with his child.

Only Chas knows the truth. Liam, being both a doctor and Chas’ fiancé, is perfectly positioned to uncover this secret – unless Jacob has got there first.

Liam finds something out, ITVX episode of Emmerdale confirms

Tonight’s episode brings both storylines to the forefront. Aaron, devastated after pleading with Robert not to renew his vows, believes Robert has chosen Kev… until Victoria shows him Robert’s vows.

Realising Robert doesn’t truly want the renewal, Aaron races to see him, and the pair end up in bed together. Robert then resolves to call the whole thing off.

However, Kev fails to appear at the church because he has been taken to hospital again. Suffering further heart problems, he confesses to Liam that he has stopped taking his medication so he can perform on his wedding night. He begs Liam not to tell Robert where he is – leaving Liam with an impossible ethical dilemma.

Elsewhere, Charity is confronted by Sarah about being at the hospital the previous day. Charity improvises a lie on the spot, and Sarah seems to accept it… at least for now.

By the end of tonight’s ITVX early release, Liam discovers something explosive – something big enough to change everything.

Emmerdale isn’t revealing the secret in advance, and we won’t spoil it either, but whatever he has learned, Liam is unable to reveal it due to doctor/patient confidentiality.

How will Liam cope with holding such huge information? Can he persuade the person in question to be honest? And how long can a secret this big really stay buried?

