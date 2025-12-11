EastEnders fans brand Sam ‘vile’ as she takes advantage of vulnerable Nigel

Sam Mitchell enacted her plan to scam Nigel Bates in EastEnders last night (Wednesday, December 11), convincing him to transfer her all of his savings. This came amid Sam’s return to Walford, and as she attempted to secure a future for her son, Ricky Jr.

Looking to leave Ricky a nest egg, Sam initially tried to steal the cash from Phil’s safe. When that failed, she took Jack and Denise up on their offer of a payout if only she sought a doctor’s advice over her cancer fears.

Realising that she was being played, Sam returned to Phil’s place, where a plan B emerged…

Nigel offered to stump up the cash for manipulative Sam (Credit: BBC)

Sam fleeced Nigel in EastEnders last night

As Sam returned to Phil’s after a disastrous meal, Sam was given food for thought after a conversation with Nigel. Mistaking her for Clare again, he offered to help out by giving Sam the money that she needed.

The next day, after reminding Nigel of his offer, Sam snuck him away to the bank, where he was to transfer her the money. She almost had second thoughts for a while there, but good-hearted Nigel, determined to help ‘Clare,’ was insistent.

And, as Phil, Julie and Ricky Jr. caught up with them both, they were horrified to realise what Sam had done.

A step too far, even for Sam?

Sam was delighted when Nigel offered to give her the money (Credit: BBC)

Fans disgusted by Sam’s ‘vile’ Nigel scam

As last night’s scenes aired, fans took to social media to share their revulsion at Sam’s latest actions. And to many, Sam had sunk to an all-new low.

“I know Sam Mitchell is chaos but please have her leave Nigel alone. That’s just too sick to bear,” wrote one fan on X.

“Sam should be imprisoned for defrauding a vulnerable man. Despicable,” said another.

A third agreed: “Sam is horrid.”

“Sam is vile!! How could she do that to Nige,” said a fourth.

Is there any way back for Sam after this?

