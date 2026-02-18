Drama, but make it frustrating: 4 Things that didn’t add up in Emmerdale tonight including Cain, Walsh and Arthur

It might not have been the most explosive episode in terms of big twists, but tonight’s Emmerdale certainly left viewers with plenty to talk about. And not all of it was good.

Cain lost his temper yet again, Bear is to be charged with manslaughter and Dawn dropped a baby bombshell. Meanwhile, DS Walsh continued to rub fans up the wrong way.

Here’s everything that went down and why some of it left us seriously frustrated.

Caleb and Ruby got the sharp end of Cain’s temper in Emmerdale tonight (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Emmerdale tonight?

Bear struggled behind bars as the noise and chaos of prison life overwhelmed him. With Paddy no longer allowed to act as his appropriate adult due to being under suspicion himself, Bear was left increasingly vulnerable. His solicitor finally challenged DS Walsh for holding him without charge.

But Walsh soon confirmed that the CPS were charging Bear with manslaughter. The silver lining, according to the solicitor, is that they can now pursue a self-defence plea.

Paddy and Dylan were also questioned as Walsh remained determined to prove wider involvement in Ray’s death. Whether she can actually make that case is another matter.

Elsewhere, Joe continued playing the perfect stepdad to Lucas. Dawn, impressed by his efforts, told him she thinks she might be pregnant. Joe was delighted and shared the news with Graham, only for Dawn to quickly backtrack and admit she is not sure she even wants another baby.

Cain, meanwhile, erupted at Ruby and Caleb for calling the police after discovering the bodies, throwing them out of his house.

And over at Laurel’s, Arthur’s behaviour continued to spiral, with Gabby stepping in as tensions escalated.

Four things that annoyed us in Emmerdale tonight

There was drama, yes. But there were also moments that had us rolling our eyes.

1. How does DS Walsh still have a job?

It is becoming harder to ignore the issues with Walsh’s investigation. She remains laser focused on pinning everything on Moira Dingle and appears unwilling to properly consider alternative explanations.

Even after Bear confessed, her line of questioning has been aggressive and unsympathetic. She seems more interested in securing a conviction than fully investigating the crimes committed by Ray and Celia.

Whether she is meant to be unlikeable or not, viewers are struggling to see the logic in her approach.

Cain was angry – again in Emmerdale tonight (Credit: ITV)

2. When will Cain tell the truth?

The secret cancer storyline continues to simmer. Only Sarah and Liam know about Cain’s diagnosis and keeping it bottled up is clearly taking its toll.

Instead of accepting support, Cain is lashing out at those around him. Given how much the character has grown over the years, it feels frustrating watching him retreat into old habits rather than opening up.

He needs help. And the longer he stays silent, the worse this is likely to get.

Does Evan still live there? (Credit: ITV)

3. Where is Evan?

Dawn’s possible pregnancy has sparked mixed reactions, not least because viewers are still wondering about little Evan.

He has barely been seen for months. With Dawn debating whether she even wants another baby, it is hard not to question where her 18-month-old son fits into the picture.

Is he with Billy? Is he off screen somewhere safe and sound? Either way, fans have noticed his absence.

Arthur has gone off the rails (Credit: ITV)

4. Arthur’s behaviour is wearing thin

Arthur’s attitude continues to push Laurel to breaking point. While teenage rebellion is nothing new, his recent behaviour has felt especially harsh.

Laurel is clearly struggling and bringing Gabby into the situation could be exactly what is needed.

With tensions still high and family relationships under strain, it feels like this storyline is heading for a bigger fallout.

Emmerdale might not have delivered major twists tonight, but it certainly gave viewers plenty to debate. The question is whether the frustrations are building towards something satisfying, or if fans will be left feeling even more exasperated in the weeks ahead.

