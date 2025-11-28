Are Aaron and Robert heading to Coronation Street? Emmerdale fans spot crossover clues

Aaron Dingle and Robert Sugden have dramatically fled Emmerdale for a secret getaway after the horrific events of the last few months finally pushed them to breaking point.

But while the boys are hoping to escape the chaos, we don’t know where they are heading. Fans are speculating this is definitely something to do with Corriedale, but they have also issued a dark warning, insisting the pair seem to have ‘learned nothing’ from their past disasters.

Kev decided it was best for him to go after his sword attack (Credit: ITV)

Robron run after Kev’s violent attack

Viewers saw the full extent of Kev’s terrifying temper earlier this week, when he burst into Aaron’s flat, held Robert and Aaron at sword-point, and refused to let them go.

Things escalated fast when Liam arrived – and no amount of calm talking, tough talking or pleading could get through to Kev as he demanded revenge for Robron’s reunion.

Aaron tried provoking him to distract him, but the move backfired horribly. Kev lunged forward with the sword, seriously injuring Robert in the process.

The standoff finally ended when Kev agreed to leave the village with his loot to avoid being sent back to prison. But just before disappearing, he delivered one last chilling promise: “I always get revenge.”

Robert is worried about Kev coming back (Credit: ITV)

Robert spirals as Kev stays on the run in Emmerdale

With the police still struggling to locate Kev, Robert was left unable to sleep and terrified he’d return. Even Victoria was in shock, discussing the attack with Aaron as they both admitted they were worried about Robert’s mental state.

Aaron tried reassuring him: Kev wouldn’t come back. But Robert wasn’t convinced – and Aaron knew it.

So he revealed his plan: they’re leaving. Now.

However, in classic Aaron fashion, he refused to tell anyone – not Victoria, not Robert – where they were going or how long they’d be gone. Robert pushed for answers, but Aaron stayed tight-lipped.

Eventually, Robert gave in, agreeing it could offer them a “fresh start.”

Aaron and Victoria are sure this is the right move (Credit: ITV)

Fans warn Robron: ‘Do you never learn?’

But viewers were left shouting at their screens as Robron disappeared without informing a soul.

“Do you never learn?” one fan wrote. “Leaving the village without telling anyone where you’re going didn’t pan out too well recently!”

The comment refers, of course, to the trip Aaron took with John – the one that ended with John drugging him at a remote cottage.

Others voiced concern for Victoria, who shrugged off Aaron’s departure by insisting she’d be fine because Kev wasn’t after her.

But as many pointed out… John Sugden might be.

“New theory… maybe John will target Vic and Robron will have to save her in Corriedale? Leading to her exit afterwards,” predicted one viewer.

Aaron should be worried about John’s return (Credit: ITV)

Corriedale crossover clues grow stronger

Speculation is running wild that Robert and Aaron’s secret getaway could tie directly into next year’s Emmerdale–Coronation Street crossover, Corriedale. Fans couldn’t help connecting the dots.

“I hope Robert and Aaron have gone far away, because the idea of them going to Manchester to escape Robert’s psycho husband only to see his wanted poster everywhere is cracking me up,” one viewer joked.

Another wondered: “Do you guys think they’re going to Manchester?”

A third added fuel to the speculation: “I remember Aaron planning a last-minute trip once to a hotel in Manchester for him and Robert. But this time, are they going there and getting the tram to walk through Coronation Street? Or are we too early for that?”

What next for Robert and Aaron in Emmerdale?

Whether their mystery trip leads to a full-blown Corriedale crossover, a dramatic rescue mission, or yet another nightmare… viewers are already bracing themselves.

Because if one thing is certain, it’s this: Kev is still out there. And his promise of revenge wasn’t empty.

