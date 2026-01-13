All the current Coronation Street storylines that must end this year

Coronation Street certainly kept us busy with a whole mix of storylines in 2025 – but as 2026 kicks off, there are a few plots that really feel like they’ve run their course.

Every soap needs to clear the decks now and again, and there are several ongoing stories that could do with being wrapped up sooner rather than later. For very different reasons, these are the ones we think Corrie needs to bring to a close this year.

Carl needs his comeuppance (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street 2026 storylines 1. Carl Webster’s affairs

Yes, Abi may have made her choice, but the fallout from her affair with Carl Webster just won’t seem to end – and it’s starting to feel exhausting.

Carl was never fully invested in Abi, no matter how much she tried to believe otherwise. From the moment they crossed that line, he’s been itching for an escape. Commitment has never really been Carl Webster’s strong point, especially once things start getting serious.

While Abi is dreaming up a future, imagining Carl as a step-dad to Alfie and planning their life together, Carl is busy plotting his exit. He’s even trying to con his own sister out of money so he can disappear back to Germany – on his own.

Then there’s Kevin, left completely broken by Abi’s betrayal and spiralling into depression. It feels like Abi needs a hefty dose of karma, Carl needs to stop dragging things out and just go, and Kevin desperately needs some justice. This storyline has gone on long enough.

Theo needs to pay (Credit: ITV)

2. Todd and Theo’s abuse storyline

Todd Grimshaw really thought he’d found something special with Theo Silverton – but the reality couldn’t have been more devastating.

From being shoved into mirrors and cut off from his loved ones, to being forced into an extreme fitness regime, Theo has proven himself to be an abusive nightmare. Watching Todd slowly lose himself has been heartbreaking.

Todd is finally starting to push back, though, and he’s putting a plan in motion to expose Theo for who he really is. While the storyline has been important and powerful, it’s also been incredibly tough to watch. Todd has suffered enough.

He deserves a chance at happiness, and Theo deserves to face the consequences of his actions.

Megan needs to be caught (Credit: ITV)

3. Megan and Will’s grooming storyline

This plot might still be fairly new, but it’s already uncomfortable viewing. Will is a child, yet he’s been secretly involved with gym coach Megan Walsh – a situation that’s wrong on every level.

In an effort to cover her tracks, Megan has been getting close to Daniel, and she’s playing the role convincingly. But Lauren Bolton, who knows all too well what grooming looks like, has started to see through Megan’s act.

Here’s hoping Lauren manages to expose Megan before any more damage is done, and that this disturbing storyline reaches a clear and decisive end.

Can they just make up? (Credit: ITV)

4. Cassie and Tracy’s feud

While plenty of viewers may be siding with Tracy Barlow – after all, Cassie did drug her dad – the ongoing argument over Steve feels like it’s going nowhere.

Steve is Tracy’s ex, which means he’s free to date whoever he wants, Cassie included. Tracy might not like it, but she doesn’t really have a leg to stand on here.

The constant bickering needs to stop before it causes even more unnecessary stress for Ken. It’s time for this feud to be resolved – for everyone’s sake.

