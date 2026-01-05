Coronation Street spoilers for Tue, Jan 6: Weatherfield grieves a loved one as Carl fights for his life

Coronation Street spoilers for Tuesday, January 6 see Weatherfield reeling as the devastating aftermath of the Corriedale crash continues – with one much-loved resident mourned and others still fighting for survival.

As the Street tries to come to terms with its losses, lives hang in the balance and long-brewing conflicts reach breaking point. Here’s everything unfolding in Coronation Street spoilers for Tuesday.

Billy’s death creates tears from many (Credit: ITV)

Billy’s death leaves Weatherfield heartbroken

Billy Mayhew, the hugely popular vicar of Weatherfield, tragically lost his life following the shocking Corriedale car pile-up.

Billy had been driving a minibus full of residents home from Debbie and Ronnie’s wedding when disaster struck. The van crashed into several other vehicles, and while most passengers managed to escape, Billy wasn’t so lucky.

Theo was the only other person left inside the minibus as flames began to take hold. He had a chance to free Billy from his seat belt – but instead chose to leave him trapped.

Todd was left utterly distraught when he realised Billy had died inside the burning vehicle, while Summer broke down in tears after learning the news at the hospital.

In Tuesday’s scenes, word of Billy’s death spreads across the Street, with residents gathering to leave flowers outside his flat in a heartfelt tribute.

2. Carl Webster battles for survival in Coronation Street spoilers

Carl Webster caused the crash while drunk, later placing his unconscious sister Debbie in the driver’s seat in a desperate bid to shift the blame.

Although Asha managed to save Carl after finding him unconscious at the roadside, his condition at the hospital remains critical. With doctors monitoring him closely, the question remains – will Carl survive?

3. David’s health scare raises concerns

At the hospital, the aftermath of David Platt’s seizure becomes clearer.

Though David initially appeared unharmed following the crash, he collapsed with a seizure while supporting Shona. His condition now has loved ones worried as they wait to see whether he’ll make a full recovery.

Shona has a big decision to make (Credit: ITV)

4. Shona faces an agonising decision

Shona stays in hospital after going into labour during the chaos of the crash.

Terrified because her baby isn’t due yet, Shona knows she needs her Weatherfield specialist due to the complicated nature of her pregnancy. With the stakes incredibly high, she’s left facing a life-or-death decision that could change everything.

5. Becky’s escape plan collapses in Coronation Street spoilers

Becky Swain thought she was home free – until Kit rescued Carla from the shipping container, bringing her plans crashing down.

Carla revealed everything to Lisa over the phone, directly leading to the crash. Despite being badly injured and in the back of an ambulance, Lisa managed to lure Becky close enough to slap the handcuffs on her.

As Tuesday’s scenes unfolded, Becky finally appears to be facing the consequences of her actions – but is this really the end of the road for her?

